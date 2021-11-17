CARENCRO – When postseason time comes around, the Carencro Bears are ready for W.A.R.
Win. Advance. Repeat.
Despite the well-documented adversity, endured this season, the defending Class 4A state champion Bears have refused to fill sorry for themselves. Instead of crying over spilled milk, the Bears have prided themselves on persevering through the epic trials presented this season.
“I have a bunch of resilient young men, who play for each other,” Bears head coach Tony Courville said. “They don’t complain. They have had a ‘I get to’ and not a ‘I have to’ approach to everything we have asked of them. They have fought every snap and I couldn’t be prouder of them.”
Injuries has been the biggest reason for the adversity endured by the Bears (5-6). Carencro is down to their fourth string quarterback in Josiah Granger, their third string running backs and are starting six sophomores on defense.
“That’s the state of Carencro High football right now,” Courville said. “I don’t want any of the things that have happen to us this year, to be used as an excuse. Everyone has injuries, it is just that we have had a lot of them.
"I’m not surprised by the resilience shown by my players. You can’t predict what you’re going to have to endure, but you know you’re going to endure something. You just have to be prepared to fight through it.”
When the Bears play host to No. 2-seed Neville at 7 p.m. Friday in the regional round of the Class 4A playoffs, Carencro will once again field an inexperienced starting lineup.
“We’re starting six sophomores on defense,” Courville said. “We have had to play a lot of young players this year, so from an experience standpoint, it bodes well for the future. No one is going to feel sorry for you. At this state of the season, it is do or die.”
These youthful Bears will have their hands full against a talented Neville team not only seeking to advance, but surely eyeing to avenge last year’s 49-7 loss to Carencro in the semifinals.
“It is absolutely going to be a tough challenge against Neville,” Courville said. “Offensively, they have eight seniors and three juniors starting who have gained a lot of experience in the last year or so. They played a very tough and rugged schedule that has them ready for the playoffs.”
Neville, which is 9-1 on the year, are in the midst of a six-game winning streak.
During that streak, Neville has scored 30 or more points five times and defensively it has been sensational having shutout each of their last five opponents. Neville, which didn’t play in Week 8, hasn’t allowed a team to score since Week 5 when it defeated West Monroe 28-7.
“Defensively, they have been playing extremely well,” Courville said. “Mike Collins, who is a former college coach at ULM, is their defensive coordinator. He has done a great job with them.”
And as if trying to move the football against a stout defense isn’t enough, the Bears also must contend with one of the top running backs in the state in A.J. Allen. In Neville’s first round win, Allen rushed for 117 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries.
“Allen is special,” Courville said. “We’re going to have our hands full with him. It is going to be very important that we tackle well.”
For Courville, Bears senior linebackers Davion Francis and Cameron Andrus and sophomore safety Joni Martin will be relied upon greatly to help slow Allen down.
“Davion is the engine that makes us go defensively,” Courville said. “Cam is a first-year starter who has really come on for us this year. Joannie doesn’t play like a sophomore. He has been really good. Against Neville, we will need all three of those guys to be great.”