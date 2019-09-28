Tre' Harris, Comeaux
It's funny to think that Harris wasn't even a part of the Comeaux football team at the beginning of his junior year. A year later, the two-sport star is planning to continue his football career at Louisiana Tech, and he, along with wide receiver Malik Nabers, is powering a Comeaux offense that put up 41 points in a district-opening win against previously-unbeaten Lafayette High. The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder accounted for 381 total yards Friday, completing all 11 of his passes for 262 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 119 yards and two more score on 13 carries.
C.J. Thibodeaux, Notre Dame
A 300-yard game by any high school running back is uncommon enough as it is, but a Pioneers running back doing it is extremely rare. With the Notre Dame backfield hampered by injuries, Thibodeaux shoulder the load in a 42-31 win against rival Teurlings Catholic, carrying the ball 35 times for 304 yards and four touchdown. He scored on runs of 82 and 51 yards, wearing the Rebels' defense down with strength and impressive speed. The 6-foot, 220-pounder led all area rushers in Week 4 and now has 741 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on the season.
Dartravien Girod, Breaux Bridge
Girod put up impressive numbers as a junior, catching 38 passes for 761 yards and 10 touchdowns, but what he's doing as a senior is staggering. Already leading the area in receiving with 401 yards entering Friday's 28-15 win against Eunice, the Southern Miss commitment caught five passes for 195 yards and three touchdowns in a road victory against the reigning Class 3A state champions. Girod scored on receptions of 70 and 98 yards to help the Tigers move to 4-0.
Jacques Comeaux, Lafayette
It takes a truly exceptional performance for a place-kicker to earn a weekly honor in a losing effort by his team, but that's exactly what Comeaux did in a 41-33 loss to the Comeaux Spartans. The Lions' senior nailed all four of his field goal attempts — boots of 38, 40, 52 and 44 yards — and perfectly executed an onside kick that Lafayette recovered in the fourth quarter to keep its hope of a comeback alive. As a junior, Jacques Comeaux hit all 32 of his extra points and connected on seven of his 10 field goal attempts. He also averaged 40 yards on punts last year.
Tobin Thevenot, St. Thomas More
Thevenot's name my be listed at the bottom of area's top 10 rushers for Week 4, but the 5-foot-6 tailback was as big a part of the top-ranked Cougars downing fourth-ranked Neville to stay unbeaten. In a 35-6 victory, Thevenot carried the ball 16 times for 140 yards and two touchdowns. Thevenot, whose role has increased with Noah Frederick sidelined with an injury, overcame a fumble early in the game to pace the STM backfield. The Cougars racked 472 yards of offense and held their fourth straight opponent to less than 20 points.