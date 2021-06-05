lhsaa 100-year logo
July

19-21 — LHSCA Convention at Crowne Plaza, golf tournament

August

2  First football practice for schools that opted out of spring practice

7 — Summer rules end

9  First practice for football, cross country, swimming and volleyball

23-28   Volleyball jamborees

26-28   Football jamborees

30  First regular-season contest for cross country, swimming, volleyball

September

2-4  First regular-season football contests

6 — First basketball practice for B-C, Division V

13-14   NFHS Section III meeting in Baton Rouge

21-22   Fall executive committee meeting

October

4 —  Earliest wrestling practice

11 —  First basketball practices for 1A-5A, Division III, II, I

25 — First soccer practice

25-30 — Basketball jamborees for B-C, Division V; wrestling takedown tournaments

30  Volleyball regular season ends

November

1— First regular season contests for basketball B-C, Division V and wrestling; volleyball playoff pairings announced

— First classification meeting for 2022-23, 2023-24

— Football regular season ends

7  Football playoff pairings announced

8-13  Basketball jamborees for 5A-1A, Division I-II-III-IV

11-13 — LHSAA volleyball tournament at Pontchartrain Center; bidistrict round football playoff games

15  First regular-season basketball games for 5A-1A, Division I-II-III-IV; First regular-season soccer matchup; Second classification meeting 2022-23, 2023-24

15-16 — LHSAA cross country meet at Northwestern State-Natchitoches

17-20 — LHSAA swim meet at Sulphur

22 — First powerlifting practice

26-27 — Football quarterfinals

December

1-2 — Third classification meeting 2022-23, 2023-24; LHSAA executive committee meeting

2-4 — Football semifinals all classes, divisions

9-11 — Select football championships at TBA sites

10-11 — Nonselect football Prep Classic at Mercedes-Benz Superdome

13 — First indoor track practice

January

1 — Indoor track season begins

10   Bowling season begins

17  First softball practice

19-20  LHSAA pre-convention area meetings

24  First baseball practice

26-28  LHSAA Convention at Crowne Plaza Baton Rouge

29  Soccer regular season ends

30  Boys/girls soccer playoff pairings announced

31  First outdoor track practice

February

5  Wrestling regular season ends

11-12  LHSAA wrestling tournament at River Center-Baton Rouge

12  Girls basketball regular season ends

14  Girls basketball playoff pairings announced

14-17  LHSAA soccer championships at SLU-Hammond

15  First softball contest

19  LHSAA  indoor track meet at LSU; Boys basketball regular season ends

21  First baseball contest; Boys basketball playoff pairings announced

21-26  LHSAA select girls basketball championships at sites TBA

28 — Select boys basketball championships begin; First outdoor track meet

March

1-5  LHSAA nonselect girls basketball tournament continues; LHSAA select boys basketball championships continue

8-12  LHSAA nonselect boys basketball tournament

24-26  LHSAA Powerlifting championships at UL-Monroe

29  LHSAA bowling team competition

April

6-7  Spring executive committee meeting

8-9  LHSAA gymnastics meet at Baton Rouge High

11-13  Regional tennis tournaments

12  Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony

13 — Softball regular season ends

14 — Softball playoff pairings announced

20-23  Outdoor district track meets

23  Baseball regular season ends

24  Baseball playoff pairings announced

25-26  LHSAA tennis tournament Divisions III, IV in Monroe

25-28  Boys and girls regional track meets; Boys and girls regional golf tournaments

28-29 — LHSAA tennis tournament Divisions I, II in Monroe

29-30 — LHSAA nonselect softball tournament in Sulphur

May

2-3  LHSAA boys/girls golf tournaments in Lafayette area

5-7 — LHSAA outdoor track & field meets at LSU

10  LHSAA Scholars Night of Excellence

11-14 — LHSAA nonselect baseball tournament in Sulphur

