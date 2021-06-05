July
19-21 — LHSCA Convention at Crowne Plaza, golf tournament
August
2 — First football practice for schools that opted out of spring practice
7 — Summer rules end
9 — First practice for football, cross country, swimming and volleyball
23-28 — Volleyball jamborees
26-28 — Football jamborees
30 — First regular-season contest for cross country, swimming, volleyball
September
2-4 — First regular-season football contests
6 — First basketball practice for B-C, Division V
13-14 — NFHS Section III meeting in Baton Rouge
21-22 — Fall executive committee meeting
October
4 — Earliest wrestling practice
11 — First basketball practices for 1A-5A, Division III, II, I
25 — First soccer practice
25-30 — Basketball jamborees for B-C, Division V; wrestling takedown tournaments
30 — Volleyball regular season ends
November
1— First regular season contests for basketball B-C, Division V and wrestling; volleyball playoff pairings announced
3 — First classification meeting for 2022-23, 2023-24
6 — Football regular season ends
7 Football playoff pairings announced
8-13 — Basketball jamborees for 5A-1A, Division I-II-III-IV
11-13 — LHSAA volleyball tournament at Pontchartrain Center; bidistrict round football playoff games
15 — First regular-season basketball games for 5A-1A, Division I-II-III-IV; First regular-season soccer matchup; Second classification meeting 2022-23, 2023-24
15-16 — LHSAA cross country meet at Northwestern State-Natchitoches
17-20 — LHSAA swim meet at Sulphur
22 — First powerlifting practice
26-27 — Football quarterfinals
December
1-2 — Third classification meeting 2022-23, 2023-24; LHSAA executive committee meeting
2-4 — Football semifinals all classes, divisions
9-11 — Select football championships at TBA sites
10-11 — Nonselect football Prep Classic at Mercedes-Benz Superdome
13 — First indoor track practice
January
1 — Indoor track season begins
10 — Bowling season begins
17 — First softball practice
19-20 — LHSAA pre-convention area meetings
24 — First baseball practice
26-28 — LHSAA Convention at Crowne Plaza Baton Rouge
29 — Soccer regular season ends
30 — Boys/girls soccer playoff pairings announced
31 — First outdoor track practice
February
5 — Wrestling regular season ends
11-12 — LHSAA wrestling tournament at River Center-Baton Rouge
12 — Girls basketball regular season ends
14 — Girls basketball playoff pairings announced
14-17 — LHSAA soccer championships at SLU-Hammond
15 — First softball contest
19 — LHSAA indoor track meet at LSU; Boys basketball regular season ends
21 — First baseball contest; Boys basketball playoff pairings announced
21-26 — LHSAA select girls basketball championships at sites TBA
28 — Select boys basketball championships begin; First outdoor track meet
March
1-5 — LHSAA nonselect girls basketball tournament continues; LHSAA select boys basketball championships continue
8-12 — LHSAA nonselect boys basketball tournament
24-26 — LHSAA Powerlifting championships at UL-Monroe
29 — LHSAA bowling team competition
April
6-7 — Spring executive committee meeting
8-9 — LHSAA gymnastics meet at Baton Rouge High
11-13 — Regional tennis tournaments
12 — Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony
13 — Softball regular season ends
14 — Softball playoff pairings announced
20-23 — Outdoor district track meets
23 — Baseball regular season ends
24 — Baseball playoff pairings announced
25-26 — LHSAA tennis tournament Divisions III, IV in Monroe
25-28 — Boys and girls regional track meets; Boys and girls regional golf tournaments
28-29 — LHSAA tennis tournament Divisions I, II in Monroe
29-30 — LHSAA nonselect softball tournament in Sulphur
May
2-3 — LHSAA boys/girls golf tournaments in Lafayette area
5-7 — LHSAA outdoor track & field meets at LSU
10 — LHSAA Scholars Night of Excellence
11-14 — LHSAA nonselect baseball tournament in Sulphur