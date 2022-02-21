After being upset in the Class 5A quarterfinals a year ago, the Lafayette High girls basketball team have been on a mission all season.
As a result of that mission, the Lady Lions are leaving nothing to chance.
And that includes making sure they don’t overlook anyone and play Lafayette High basketball the entire game – regardless of the score.
Unfortunately for Denham Springs, it was next up on the Lady Lions’ revenge tour and the regional game ended in an 88-26 blowout that could have been much worse.
“We play Lafayette High basketball from start to finish,” Lady Lions head coach Tarunye Kanonu said. “No matter what the score is, we play our style of basketball, and it is what it is from there.”
It was the second meeting between Lafayette High and Denham Springs, and the first meeting back in November ended in similar fashion as the Lady Lions rolled to a 68-17.
“When we are up big, there may be things that we try to work on,” Kanonu said. “Maybe we’re working on our halfcourt sets, different defenses or run an offense to get a certain look.”
The Lady Lions, who improved to 28-4 overall and will play host to No. 11-seed Southwood at 6 p.m. on Thursday, wasted little time jumping on Denham Springs behind defensive pressure that proved to be too much for their opponent as LHS took an 18-2 lead with 1:26 remaining in the opening quarter.
Offensively, the Lady Lions were stellar as they ended the night with five players – Jahniya Brown, Chrysta Narcisse, Breyionce George, Caitlyn Simpson and Kira Johnson. Brown finished with a game-high 26 points, while Narcisse had 21 followed by George with 16, Simpson with 11 and Johnson with 10.
“Our goal was to come out and set the tempo right from the beginning,” Kanonu said. “Regardless of who we are playing, we want to be ready and stay ready. We don’t want to overlook anyone.”
After feeling like they let a great opportunity get away from them last year, the Lady Lions appear focused on the task at hand.
“We were in a good position last year and circumstances happened and now we have to learn from it,” Kanonu said. “There are definitely things that we need to fine tune before our next game, but it was a solid effort (Monday). We are on a mission and we’re ready.”