CROWLEY -- With the threat of a hurricane bearing down on Acadiana, Notre Dame head coach Lewis Cook and Teurlings Catholic head coach Dane Charpentier had to make the decision Tuesday evening to move their scheduled game up to Wednesday night.
Knowing what he was prepping for in the traditionally high-powered Teurlings offense, it wasn’t an ideal for Cook and his Pioneers to have a game day after only two days of preparation.
But even under difficult circumstances, Notre Dame rose above it and used two third-quarter interceptions to help spring it to a 46-26 win over the Rebels at Donald Gardner Memorial Stadium.
Pretty? Not exactly. Teurlings did all the right things and pushed all the right buttons. It passed for nearly 300 yards and limited Notre Dame workhorse Dom Thibodeaux to 86 yards on 23 carries.
However, there’s no easy way to take a counter-punch that involved interceptions on back-to-back possessions, one of them a 76-yard interception return for a touchdown by Notre Dame senior linebacker Lance Castille.
At the time a 27-19 game, that pick-6 provided the breathing room and game-changing play the Pios needed to overcome the short week.
“There was talk of doing a certain thing when they ran a play to Lance,” Cook said. “Our coaches do a great job of those adjustments and I think those two interceptions kind of broke (Teurlings’) will a bit.”
Castille’s interception came at a vital time for Notre Dame (2-0). It’s well-known that the Charpentiers, past and present, love a deep ball. Teurlings used it to great effectiveness in the first half, stacking up four pass plays over 25 yards, including a two-play, 89-yard scoring drive towards the end of the first half that was capped by a 50-yard touchdown reception by receiver Devin Chevis.
But if there was ever a game to adapt for Coach Cook, it was this one. Thankfully, he has a new toy in receiver Luke Yuhasz. Right after Teurlings’ big play, Yuhasz capped a ping-pong second quarter with a 74-yard touchdown catch of his own to widen the halftime gap to 27-12.
“Luke’s the kind of guy we’ve had in the past but didn’t this season before (Hurricane Laura). We’re just grateful his mom’s family is from Crowley. He’s been a big help for us with his rangy plays,” Cook said.
Yuhasz has made the transition for quarterback Parker Seilhan that much easier. Having only started four games last season, Cook noted his relative inexperience.
But the senior stepped up Wednesday, passing for 179 yards and running for another 42.
“He’s such a tough kid,” Cook said. “He’ll only continue to get better. He only started four games last year, which isn’t really a lot for a quarterback. He made some big throws for us tonight.”