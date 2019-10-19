LEROY — The North Vermillion Patriots were on a mission to snap their two-game losing streak during their homecoming.
On Friday in a District 4-4A game, the Patriots (4-3, 1-1) defeated the Rayne Wolves 27-0.
The Patriots' running game led the charge for them early in the first half with North Vermillion running back Kendrick Baudoin scoring three touchdowns before halftime. Baudoin started the scoring surge with a 68-yard touchdown.
Baudoin followed that up with two more short rushing touchdowns to give the Patriots a three-score lead. The senior ended his night with nine carries for 85 yards and three touchdowns.
North Vermillion coach Brett Blakey believes Baudoin could have had a special night if he hadn't left the game with an injury.
“He played probably the best I’ve seen him play," Blakey said. "It’s sad to see him leave in an ambulance halfway through because I believe he could’ve continued that in the second half. I felt we were missing him a little bit in the second half.
Obviously when you get up 27-0, you kind of have to play it a little bit closer to the vest to try and get out of here without anymore injuries because now we’re missing our top running back. So now we’re going to have to get a little creative with how we do it.”
In Baudoin's absence, the Patriots picked up right where they left off with Benny Freeman rushing for 90 yards on 10 carries and Darius Gilliam rushing for 85 yards. Gilliam also threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Daylon Deculus
Although Rayne’s defense had allowed allowing 17.6 points per game entering the contest, the Wolves (4-3, 1-1) struggled to stop the Patriots' running game. North Vermilion tallied 304 total yards with 256 coming on the ground.
The Patriots' dominant defensive effort was led by Riley Baumgardner, who racked up five solo tackles, one sack and three tackles for loss. North Vermillion held Rayne to only 75 total yards, averaging 1.2 yards per play.
“Riley is a special kid," Blakey said. "Not the biggest guy out there, but he just fights and he has a bulldog mentality. He’s not just going to back down from anybody, and you saw it tonight. He’s just in there filling gaps, sacking the quarterback, blitz calls, just doing everything for us. Making our calls and lining up the guys in the right spots”
Blakely credited the defensive performance to his coaching staff's preparation and was proud to see how his team is responding through a rollercoaster season thus far.
“We played lights out," Blakey said. "Defensively, (coordinator Marc Brossuard) had his guys ready to go, and it was really impressive to watch what they do. To have the struggles that we had early in the year stopping the run and to come out here and hold them to negative yards rushing is a very impressive job by him and his guys. They showed up ready to play and carried us through this game.”
Baumgardner, a senior, believed the Patriots wanted to make a statement after their loss to LaGrange.
“We just showed up and knew we had something to prove with it being homecoming," Baumgardner said. "We just showed up and did our work to get the win.
“We know we were coming back from a hard loss. We knew we shouldn’t have lost that game against LaGrange. So we knew we had to bounce back and get a win in district. So we just really had to pull that off, and that’s what we did.