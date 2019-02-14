On Tuesday, the New Iberia boys basketball team had a nondistrict game against Avoyelles Charter — a 25-win team that’s ranked No. 3 in the Class 2A power ranking and spent time at No. 1 — but Yellow Jackets coach Todd Russ couldn’t help but peek ahead to Friday's District 3-5A finale against LaGrange.
Maybe Russ had a feeling New Iberia (21-11, 5-1) would handle the Vikings with relative ease — the Yellow Jackets ended up winning by 15 — but he also had good reason to pop on the film of LaGrange even before playing Avoyelles Charter.
The Gators (25-8, 5-1) have been among the bigger surprises across the state, more than doubling their wins from last year. They have lost just one district game this year after winning only two last year and, at No. 11, are the highest ranked team from District 3-5A.
And the regular-season finale is as big for the Yellow Jackets, winners of eight straight, as it is for the Gators. The winner will clinch at least a share of the league title — something New Iberia hasn’t claimed in three years — with Lafayette High. The Lions (18-11, 5-1) close the regular season with a trip to Sulphur, which is winless in district play.
The Yellow Jackets sit right behind the Gators in the power rankings at No. 12.
“I’m treating it like a playoff game on Friday,” Russ said. “We’re going over there and fighting for a piece of the district title, and they’re fighting for a piece of the district title. So I’m going in there (with the mindset) that’s it’s a playoff game. It’s going to be a playoff atmosphere. It’s going to be their senior night. I’m pretty sure they’re going to have a good crowd. They got a lot at stake, not just the district matchup, but power rankings. If we go there and we knock them off, we may actually jump them in the power rankings.
“So right now we’re both competing for not only a share of the district title, but we’re also competing for quite possibly two home playoff games. That’s what’s at stake right now.”
In reality, however, the district finale for all three teams should mean more than it does. Under old rules, teams were given a point for winning their leagues and a half of a point for finishing second. That’s no longer the case, meaning district play carries no more weight than the rest of a team’s schedule.
The reason the rules were changed was to avoid honoring teams that play in poor leagues, but teams still have to play district games without any real reward. That’s why districts like 3-5A have gone to just one round of games instead of two.
Still, league championships are still a point a pride for coaches like Russ and Lafayette coach Clifton Brown.
“To be able to come out No. 1 in our district means a lot,” Brown said. “But for some reason, they wanted to do away with giving credit to bad districts and rewarding them with extra points considering they didn’t play anybody during the year. It just seemed like it was unfair to teams that were in good districts. I can see the pros and cons on both sides. But, personally, I enjoyed the extra point or (half of a point) because it did help some teams in the past go up a number or two in the power ranking.”
“It’s unfortunate that it’s come to that ... to where district is not looked at the same and is not as revered as it was even four years, even five years ago,” Russ said. “The powers that be need to reward teams for winning the district title because there’s only (nine) district champions (in Class 5A). Now it’s getting to the point where some people look down on that or really don’t acknowledge it. I’ll be honest, we want to win district. Anybody who tells you they don’t, they’re probably not in the position to win it. I just wish the teams were rewarded like they’ve been in the past.”
Russ has seen the diminishment of district championship work for and against his team. The last time New Iberia won a district title, it ended being the second-highest seeded team from its own league in the playoffs. The past two years, the Yellow Jackets were the highest-seeded team from 3-5A.
The flaw was most evident to Russ last year when ninth-seeded Comeaux, the league champion, had to travel to eighth-seeded New Iberia in the second round of the 5A playoffs. A raucous home crowd certainly didn’t hurt the Yellow Jackets in their thrilling second-round win against their league rival.
“Last year, our district champ, Comeaux High, has to travel to New Iberia, the third-place team in district, in the second round of the playoffs only because Comeaux wasn’t rewarded anything for winning district,” Russ said. “So if you’re not going to give us anything for winning it, why makes us play it. But it should mean something. It should mean something to you because it’s the area schools.
“I’ll be honest with you, we want to win district, and whoever wins district, I’ll tip my hat to them and tell them, ‘Great job and enjoy winning your district title.’ Because if it doesn’t mean anything to the coaches and the players, that’s sad.”
Under the old rules, the point gained from winning the district championship would help a team like Lafayette this year. Despite winning 12 of their past 14 games, the Lions sit at only No. 17 in the power rankings. As of now, they would have to travel for the first round of the playoffs.
“There are pros and cons on both sides," Brown said of the devaluing of league titles. "As far as us, I would have preferred that extra point. It is what is. We played with the numbers a little bit. If we can beat Sulphur, I think it’s a strong possibility we may still go up. But it depends on how the other teams do.”