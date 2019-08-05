Editor's note: This is the eighth preview in a 30-day series highlighting high school football teams in the Acadiana area. Up next are the Breaux Bridge Tigers.
WHAT WE KNOW
As if Chad Pourciau didn’t have enough on his plate already — juggling head coaching duties for both the Breaux Bridge football team and boys basketball teams — now he has to call plays on offense.
That comes after Tigers offensive coordinator Hunter Landry departed over the summer. The Tigers were already understaffed, but Landry’s departure meant Pourciau, who doubled as the program’s defensive coordinator, will shift to coaching the offense. Pourciau’s defensive assistants, including former New Iberia defensive coordinator Josh Lierman, will collaborate to coach the defense going forward.
Part of the reason Breaux Bridge was understaffed even before Landry’s exit was because of the situation the program found itself in last year. Terry Martin, the program’s head coach for two years, left for the same job at Loreauville late last summer. That elevated Pourciau into an interim role that, at least for the time being, doesn’t have an designated end date. “Taking it one year at a time,” the coach said.
Pourciau, however, got the most out of a team that was loaded with experience and talent last year, posting an 8-4 record that included a thrilling Class 4A playoff victory against Lutcher. Warren Easton, the eventual runner-up, was too much for the Tigers in the second round.
Then Pourciau turned around and led to Breaux Bridge boys basketball team, which features several football players, to its first state championship in school history. Needless to say, Pourciau had an eventful, but very successful, 2018-19 school year.
Considering his new responsibilities, Pourciau does have a few things working in his favor. As a former high school quarterback at New Iberia, Pourciau knows offensive football. He also has almost all of his skill talent from last year returning.
Among the offensive returners is Southern Miss wide receiver commitment Dartravien Girod, who is electrifying with the ball in hands. Running back Kavion Martin is a tough as they come despite what he lacks in size. Wide receivers Kohen Boyd and Kyser Patt add to the experience at the skill positions.
And Pourciau raves about his new starting quarterback, Gavan Courville. Despite playing junior varsity last year, the 6-foot-3, 185-pound passer has all the tools to be effective as a first-year varsity quarterback.
WHAT WE DON’T KNOW
On paper, Breaux Bridge’s biggest question mark on offense would be the lack of returning starters on the offensive line. Only senior Mason Blanchard returns to that group and two sophomores will start on the line.
But in Pourciau’s mind, if there’s anything that will hold back an offense that has so much potential, it would be his adjustment to calling plays. Considering he’s been coaching the opposite side of the ball for close to a decade, it may take time to get comfortable.
But what’s going to define the Tigers’ season is their growth on defense. Breaux Bridge must replace eight starters from a unit that held opponents to 13.7 points per game during a seven-game winning streak last year.
The situation is not without positives, however. The three returning defensive starters all play at different levels of the defense — one defensive linemen, one linebacker and one defensive back — so experience can be found in every position group.
The defensive line returner, 6-foot-6 end Trevonte Sylvester, is a Louisiana Tech commitment, and the linebacker returner, Tyrese Martin, is one of the best overall players on the team. Girod will also play a larger role in the secondary this year, adding to a position group that features returning starter Tylynn Menard.
On top of that, Pourciau has little doubt that his defensive assistant will have that unit ready each week.
HOW WE SEE IT
Breaux Bridge will be among the more fascinating teams to follow in the Acadiana area. For as many reasons as there are to be skeptical about the Tigers, there are as many, if not more, to be optimistic.
Pourciau has shown himself to not only be adaptable under difficult circumstances, but to thrive. So he deserves the benefit of the doubt when it comes to calling plays on offense, especially since he has the offensive playing and coaching experience. If his mostly new offensive line can mesh quickly and Courville plays to his capability, there’s enough offensive skill talent to be difficult to defend.
The defense has far more questions, but there’s size and talent across the board. Cecilia transfer Adonis Singleton, a projected starter at linebacker, is among the more interesting new defensive starters.
The Tigers’ schedule is also intriguing. For starters, they don’t play a game farther from home than Eunice and are at home against some of the better teams on their schedule — Catholic-New Iberia, Teurlings Catholic and Livonia. Although the two teams will still play every year, Breaux Bridge’s district also no longer includes rival St. Martinville, the league’s reigning champion that moved down in class.
MARQUEE MATCHUP
Oct. 4: versus Teurlings Catholic
Before 2011, Teurlings had beaten Breaux Bridge only four times in 23 series meetings and had lost the previous three games. But an October meeting that year, when the Rebels handed the Tigers their only loss of the season until the semifinals, turned the tide in the rivalry.
Teurlings has now won the past eight meetings. Although a few of the games have been close, Breaux Bridge hasn’t scored more than 15 points in any and has been outscored 238-78 in those contests. The past two games, both season openers, have been two of the more lopsided. The Rebels won 44-7 in 2017 and 30-7 in 2018.
Fortunately for the Tigers, they won’t see Teurlings until October this season. By then, Pourciau should be settled into calling plays, and the inexperienced defense and offensive line should be establishing chemistry. Considering arch-rival Cecilia awaits the following week, ending the losing streak against the Rebels could be a boon to the Tigers’ confidence.
COACHSPEAK
Although Breaux Bridge isn’t the only program in the area lacking staff members, the Tigers will trudge forward with seven varsity coaches, including Pourciau. The Tigers’ headman calls devising the offensive and defensive game plans — split between three assistant coaches on each side — a “by-committee” approach.
The good news is new defensive assistant coach Josh Lierman is a familiar face to Pourciau. Lierman joined the New Iberia staff when Pourciau was in high school, and Pourciau later coached under Lierman at NISH. Pourciau said there shouldn’t be any major changes to the offensive or defensive schemes used last year despite the staff shakeup.
NOTABLE NAMES
WR/DB Dartravien Girod, 5-10, 175, Sr.
Girod’s nickname, “Pop,” is fitting of his game. His quickness and athleticism jump off the screen when you watch his highlight tape. The Southern Miss commitment, among the 50 best seniors in the state according to 247Sports, has a certain ‘it’ factor that allows him to make plays despite his relative lack of size. He’ll still get plenty of touches on offense, but he’ll see more time at defensive back because of the Tigers’ lack of experience in the secondary.
RB Kavion Martin, 5-6, 160, Sr.
Ignore Martin’s listed height and weight, because he plays much bigger than his stature. An all-district first-teamer a year ago, Martin has started since he was a sophomore. He might be one of the strongest players on the team pound-for-pound, benching 265 pounds and squatting 385 pounds. He’s a tough between the tackles but dangerous in open space. Martin should be a nice security blanket for new starting quarterback Gavan Courville.
QB Gavan Courville, 6-3, 185, Sr.
Courville is not your ordinary first-year varsity quarterback. Pourciau could not be more excited about the 6-foot-3 signal caller’s ability, and 7-on-7’s over the summer helped reaffirm the coach’s belief in his new starter. Courville was even named MVP of a camp held at Nicholls State over the summer. He’s a heady player and has a “lively arm,” Pourciau said.
DE Trevonte Sylvester, 6-6, 225, Sr.
You can’t teach the prototypical defensive end size Sylvester possesses. But what Pourciau loves the most about the Louisiana Tech commitment is work ethic and motor, which is to say he moves well for his size. Sylvester will be critical to a three-man front that doesn’t return any other starters and loses All-District first-teamer Jontrell Steward.
LB Tyrese Martin, 5-9, 175, Sr.
Certain players just know where to be when they need to be there, and it can’t really be coached. That’s Martin in a nutshell. His instincts are elite for a high school linebacker. He racked up 114 tackles last year, 17 behind the line of scrimmage. He also recovered three fumbles and blocked four kicks. His statistics should be gaudy once again with so much inexperience in the front seven.
Head coach: Chad Pourciau
Record: 8-4
2019 SCHEDULE
September
6 New Iberia
13 CATHOLIC-NI
20 St. Martinville
27 Eunice
October
4 TEURLINGS CATHOLIC
11 Cecilia*
18 THIBODAUX
25 BEAU CHENE*
31 Opelousas*
November
8 LIVONIA*
*--denotes district game
HOME GAMES ALL CAPS
2018 REWIND
Overall: 8-4
Lost to Teurlings 30-7
Lost to Notre Dame 40-28
Beat KINDER 27-13
Beat ABBEVILLE 47-7
Beat Natchitoches-Central 28-7
Beat BEAU CHENE 48-0
Beat LIVONIA 35-29
Beat Cecilia 34-12
Beat OPELOUSAS 38-28
Lost to ST. MARTINVILLE 30-28
Playoffs
Beat LUTCHER 29-28
Lost to Warren Easton 45-0
PAST FIVE SEASONS
2018: 8-4
2017: 5-6
2016: 4-6
2015: 5-5
2014: 7-4
Key losses: QB Cole Mouton, DL Jontrell Steward, OLB Elijah Wiltz, FS Noah Frederick
Base offense: Multiple
Base defense: 3-4
PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP
Offense
WR Kyser Patt (6-1, 185, Jr.)*
WR Dartravien Girod (5-10, 175, Sr.)*
WR Kohen Boyd (5-6, 150, Jr.)*
WR Cole Fuselier (6-0, 175, Jr.)
OL Mason Blanchard (6-0, 215, Sr.)*
OL Thailand Gordon (6-1, 300, Sr.)
OL Landen Guidry (5-9, 240, Soph.)
OL Raymond Love (5-10, 235, Soph.)
OT Gabe LeBlanc (6-1, 275, Jr.)
QB Gavan Courville (6-3, 185, Sr.)
RB Kavion Martin (5-6, 160, Sr.)*
Defense
DE Trevonte Sylvester (6-6, 225, Sr.)*
DT Carlos LeBlanc (6-6, 235, Sr.)
DE Clifton Matthews (5-9, 205, Sr.)
LB Peyton Parker (5-9, 180, Sr.)
LB Adonis Singleton (5-11, 220, Sr.)
LB Keitrick Sam (5-10, 170, Sr.)
LB Tyrese Martin (5-9, 175, Sr.)*
DB Tylynn Menard (5-7, 150, Sr.)*
DB Kasyn Alexander (6-0, 180, Jr.)
DB Langston Francis (5-8, 155, Sr.)
FS Leroy Calais (5-9, 170, Sr.)
*--denotes returning starter