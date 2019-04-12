CARENCRO — The Lafayette Christian softball team has become known as the “Cardiac Kids” amongst its fans because of its penchant for late-inning dramatics.
But LCA coach Taylor Leger admitted her anxiety started to soar when her sixth-seeded Lady Knights entered the seventh inning of Friday’s Division IV first-round playoff matchup against No. 11 University Academy with a three-run deficit.
“I was like, ‘OK, y’all,’ ” Leger said, “Y’all can stop playing now.’ ”
Maybe LCA waited until it was absolutely necessary, but the crooked number from its potent offense finally came. The Lady Knights (20-4) scored four runs in the final inning, three coming on errors on a pair of hard-hit ground balls, to beat the Lady Lions 6-5 and clinch the program’s first playoff victory.
The victory sends LCA to the Division IV quarterfinal, where it will play the winner of the Cedar Creek-False River game on Monday.
Like their offensive outburst, the Lady Knights reaction to walking away with win over University Academy was slightly delayed.
“It was kind of a shock at first,” said Leger, who guided her squad to its first district championship in his second season leading the program. “Like, ‘We just did that.’ ... This was probably the best comeback we’ve had all year. It was shock at first, but we’re just excited.”
The Knights were held in check through the first six innings, mustering just two runs on six hits while striking out nine times against Lady Lions pitcher Bobby McNaughton. McNaughton almost single-handedly downed LCA. She had three RBIs on two doubles and a home run.
But three errors, including two in University Academy’s two-run fourth inning, didn’t help the Lady Knights’ cause.
“We (started slow), made a few errors here and there, and then didn’t get our bats around,” Leger said. “We started to get down on ourselves, which we seldom see. But after that, they picked it up. We had the leaders on the team pick everybody up, and they started coming around.”
Indeed, the Lady Knights finally woke up offensively, but two shutout innings of relief from Allison Begneaud set the table for the rally.
In the bottom of the seventh, Stevie Credeur, who tied it at 1 in the third on a solo homer, led off the inning with a single. Two batters later, after Janci Aube reached on an error, Jennifer Ipson provided her third hit of the day on an RBI double. Sarah Diaz’s hard-hit ground ball scooted past the Lady Lions’ shortstop to score Aube and Ipson.
Jillian Gesch, the team's lone junior and the oldest starter, punctuated the comeback when she rocketed a ground ball that caromed off the University Academy first baseman’s glove with two outs. It scored Diaz from second base.
“We do need blood pressure medicine because of it,” Gesch said of the typical late-inning drama from her team, “but it’s been a fun season.”