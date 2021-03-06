St. Thomas More's quest for a fourth straight state title continued Friday when the Cougars defeated No. 7 Parkview Baptist 60-45 in a Division II boys basketball quarterfinals playoff game.
It was also the 24th straight win for the No. 2 Cougars, who will face No. 3 Liberty Magnet (20-6) in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Cajundome.
"It wasn't a thing of beauty, but we did get the win tonight," STM coach Danny Broussard said. "I'd like to clean it up a little. I thought we forced it a little bit sometimes instead of running our offense."
At the 6:45 mark of the second quarter, the Cougars took an 18-8 lead when Jack Bech stuffed an alley-oop pass, but the Eagles bounced back with an 8-0 run.
Nate Rogers, who finished with 11, sparked the run by scoring all eight of Parkview's points.
After the Eagles (18-13) cut the deficit to two, STM responded with a 15-2 run that led to a 33-18 halftime advantage.
"That was huge," Broussard said of the big run. "We had a couple of big 3's. The press was great. We got five quick points in 10 seconds with the press. When you're up by seven and you get five more, then you're up 12.
"That put them behind the eight-ball to where they had to press us. We're pretty good against the press. We have good guards who are good at handling the ball. We did turn it over a few times, but we have to be pleased."
Jaden Shelvin scored 15 points to lead STM (30-4), which will be making its 16th appearance in the Top 28.
"Jaden doesn't get ruffled," Broussard said. "He's real calm. I got on him one time and told him to use his left hand. He knew it before I even told him. He's calm, cool and collected.
"He and Carter have been staples for us. Jaden is really good from the free-throw line and getting to the rim. He's a solid player. I'm just glad he's on our team because he's a difference-maker."
Domingue, who had 14 points, fueled the offensive flurry in the second quarter with seven points. Shelvin and Domingue were 10 of 13 from the free-throw line.
"I think Carter pressed a little too much early instead of letting the game come to him," Broussard said. "But, you know, Carter is Carter. He made big plays when he had to.
"He and Jaden Shelvin made some big buckets. I loved how after they made their 5-0 run in the third quarter, we answered back. We always try to win each quarter. They went on a 5-0 run, but we still won the quarter.
Bech and Bryce Bouillion have been key factors on defense for the Cougars. A 6-foot-3, 215-pound, LSU football signee, Bech has controlled the boards during STM's lengthy winning streak.
"Jack hit a 3," Broussard said. "That's Jack all the way. He almost hit a second one. That's what I love about Jack. He has an unusual form with a two-handed shot, but I'll be darned if it doesn't go in.
"I can't say enough about him. He's a gamer, man. When it comes game-time, he's a competitor who doesn't like to lose. He's a defensive game-changer."
Bech had eight points, while Bouillion, a 6-foot-2, 225-pound ULM football commitment, added 10.
"Bryce has been coming on for us," Broussard said. "He's been scoring. When he and Jack bring that to the table, it makes the opponent's big guys come out and guard.
"That changes the dimension of the game. Jack and Bryce have been so good for us. They're so strong. They're guarding guys who are 6-foot-5 and 6-foot-6 because they are so strong."
Senior forward Nehemiah Johnson had 21 points, 15 rebounds and five steals in Parkview's regional-round win but was held to five points on Friday.