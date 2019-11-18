LOREAUVILLE — Southeastern Louisiana continued its local recruiting success when the Lions accepted a verbal commitment from Loreauville senior Zy Alexander earlier this month.
In its last recruiting class, the Lions signed defensive end Ron Madison of Westgate. Madison's former teammate, Westgate senior defensive back Blayne Delahoussaye, is also committed to SLU.
"Coach Tank (Calais) and I have been talking for a long time," said Alexander of the SLU recruiting coordinator. "I didn't play my junior year, and he still offered me. He saw the potential in me."
Last month, Alexander and Delahoussaye attended an SLU home game, and the experience solidified both players' decisions.
"I liked the atmosphere," Alexander said. "Blayne and I had been talking about committing. I also talked to Ron beforehand. He talked about the campus and played a big role in my commitment."
Alexander plays a variety of positions for Loreauville.
"Southeastern told me I can play any position," he said. "They asked what I want to play and I told them defensive back, so I'll be playing free safety there. They also told me I can play baseball.
The 6-foot-3, 175-pounder has been the leadoff man the past two years for a baseball program that won the 2018 Class 2A state title and reached the semifinals last season.
In football, Alexander has led the Tigers to a 7-4 record. The senior has thrown for 1,283 yards and 14 touchdowns with two interceptions. Last week, he accounted for seven touchdowns as the No. 20 Tigers upset No. 13 Lake Arthur 48-40.
"Grambling wanted him to play quarterback," said Loreauville coach Terry Martin. "If he fine-tunes a few things, I think there's no doubt he could be a college quarterback. He sees himself as a safety, but I think he'd be phenomenal as a receiver."
Martin, in his second year at Loreauville, has known about Alexander's abilities for many years.
"Even before I got here, I had heard of him," Martin said. "My wife used to be the counselor here, and Zy's mother was in high school during that time. I always knew of him and that he was a special talent. So coming in, I was excited about being able to work with him."
According to the Loreauville coach, Alexander is a natural leader.
"He has a great effect on those around him," Martin said. "We had really low numbers on the basketball team last year. Due to some injuries, we had to finish some games with four guys. And so Zy had been cleared by that time from the football injury. He went and talked to the basketball coach and said, 'I know I haven't been with you all along, but if you want, I'll go ahead and start practicing and play a few games until baseball gets rolling to help you out.'
"Once the kids found out he was coming, it immediately changed their attitude. They immediately had way more hope. Besides his athletic ability — he plays quarterback, receiver, defense and he's our punt returner — with the amount of experience he has, the way he carries himself and his work ethic, a lot of our kids know if he's there, we're not out of it. That makes him unique."
Martin said Alexander's work ethic and dedication set him apart from most other players.
"We'd meet before school in the offseason and he would often beat me here," the Loreauville coach said. "He would be here before 7 a.m. He lives four blocks away and walks to school each day.
"He's just a very dependable kid, a leader by example who tries to do everything right. He wants to be perfect in everything he does. Above all, I think he's an even better person than an athlete."