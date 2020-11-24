The prep football regular season has come to an end, but the season is far from over for the top teams in the area with the playoffs beginning this week.
1. St. Thomas More Cougars (7-0, No. 2 in Division II): The Cougars experienced an unexpected bye last week and will have another bye this week before facing the winner of No. 7 Parkview Baptist and No. 10 St. Louis in the Division II quarterfinals. Even though they didn't get the No. 1 seed, the Cougars are heavy favorites to repeat as state champions.
2. Acadiana Wreckin' Rams (6-1, No. 1 in Class 5A): The Wreckin' Rams got back on track Friday night with a 34-12 victory over Lafayette High to take the district title and secure the No. 1 seed in 5A. While going back to the Dome is never easy in 5A, the Wreckin' Rams appear to have as good of a chance as anyone to do so.
3. Carencro Bears (7-1, No. 1 in Class 4A): The Bears redeemed themselves with a win over Westgate and edged out Edna Karr for the No. 1 spot in 4A. The Bears will get a bye this week after No. 32 Woodlawn of Shreveport forfeited and will prepare for the winner of No. 16 DeRidder and No. 17 Lakeshore in round 2.
4. Lafayette Christian Knights (6-1, No. 5 in Division III): The Knights finished the regular season on a high note, but they got a tough draw with seeding, as they ended up No. 5 despite only having one loss and beating No. 3 Notre Dame in the regular season. The Knights will have a bye this week, and while their road to the Dome won't be easy, they've got the athletes to compete with the best of the best.
5. Notre Dame Pioneers (7-1, No. 3 in Division III): The Pios capped off the regular season with a huge victory over Eunice to help them secure a favorable draw in the Division III bracket by being on the opposite side of Lafayette Christian and Isidore Newman. The Pios also have a bye week, and they'll be a threat to return to the Dome once again as arguably the most battle-tested squad in Division III.
6. Ascension Episcopal Blue Gators (6-0, No. 6 in Division III): The Blue Gators finished the regular season at a perfect 6-0, but their schedule caused them to be seeded lower than one-loss teams Notre Dame and Lafayette Christian. While the Blue Gators haven't faced much stiff competition this season, they have the pieces to make some noise and will begin their playoff run this week against No. 11 Northlake Christian.
7. Lafayette High Mighty Lions (5-0, No. 9 in Class 5A): The Mighty Lions saw their perfect season come to and end Friday night, but they had a very successful regular season overall and will be hosting their first playoff game since 2006. They got a solid draw as the No. 9 in 5A seed and will be taking on No. 24 East Jefferson Friday night.
8. Vermilion Catholic Eagles (6-0, No. 2 in Division IV): The Eagles remained undefeated after an unexpected off week, and they enter the playoffs as the No. 2 seed with a shot to return to the Dome. The Division IV bracket is tough, however, and the Eagles will kick off their playoff run this Friday against No. 15 St. Frederick.
9. Cecilia Bulldogs (6-1, No. 11 in Class 4A): The Bulldogs are riding the momentum of a six-game winning streak heading into the playoffs, and while the 4A bracket looks brutal on paper, they believe they have a shot to contend. The No. 11-seeded Bulldogs will host No. 22 Landry-Walker this Friday in the opening round.
10. Church Point Bears (5-0, 2-0 in district): The Bears have only played five games this season, but they were able to secure the No. 4 seed in 3A and will take on No. 29 Mansfield in round 1 Friday night. While the Bears could be a little rusty after being off two of the past three weeks, they'll see their entire starting lineup fully healthy for the first time since week 1.
Others to watch: Loreauville Tigers (6-0, No. 3 in Class 2A), Eunice Bobcats (4-2, No. 10 in Class 4A), Westgate Tigers (5-3, No. 13 in Class 4A), New Iberia Yellow Jackets (6-2, No. 14 in Class 5A), St. Martinville Tigers (6-2, No. 10 in Class 3A)