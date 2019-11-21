SULPHUR — Twice as nice? That was the story as Ashley Gill and Sophie Sierveld each won two events to help Ascension Episcopal finish as the Division IV runners-up at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA State Swim meet.
The two juniors set the tone for a young Blue Gators team from the start of the meet held Thursday at the SPAR Aquatic Center.
“This is a young team, and it has been exciting to watch them grow,” Gill said. “The younger girls have all improved so much. And for us to come together and be able to finish second … it means a lot.”
The four-day continues with morning preliminaries for Division II competitors and an afternoon session for Division I. The meet ends Saturday with finals for both divisions.
Gill, selected as the Outstanding Girls Swimmer in Division IV, set a division record in the 100-yard butterfly in both the prelims and finals. Her record time of 55.60 during the final heat provided one of the day’s highlights. She also won the 100 backstroke in 57.68.
Sierveld won the 200 individual medley (2:12.42) and the 100 breaststroke (1:09.83). The duo also helped lead an AES 200 medley team that started the meet off with a first-place finish.
The second-place finish comes a year after the Blue Gators unseated traditional power Newman as the Division IV girls champion. This time around, the New Orlreans-based Greenies took the title with 305, while Ascension Episcopal was second at 250, followed by St. Martin’s at 191.
“It’s not a first-place trophy, but I’m very proud of this,” Ascension Episcopal coach Colleen Barczk said, holding the silver-laden second-place trophy. “We graduated three wonderful seniors last year, but we have some young ones who are starting out and they competed so well today.
"Ashley and Sophie are both so steady. That record is something Ashley has been wanting and breaking it on back-to-back days is incredible. I think there are more good things to come for them.”
Newman completed a sweep by winning the boys title with 315 points, just 22 points ahead of Pope John Paul II at 259. Ascension Episcopal (157) was third. It was the fifth straight title for the Newman boys, who were led by double winner Pierce Thionville (500 freestyle, 100 backstroke).
Davis Legnon of Pope John Paul II was the Boys Swimmer of the Meet. Legnon set a record in winning the 50 freestyle in 21.07 seconds. He also won the 100 butterfly.
Ascension Episcopal’s Jack Aldridge (200 freestyle) and Episcopal School of Acadiana’s Michael de le Rosa (100 breaststroke) were other winners from Acadiana area schools.
Sacred Heart-Grant Coteau’s Camille McConnell (100 freestyle) and ESA’s Regan Manning (500 freestyle) were other Acadiana girls champions.