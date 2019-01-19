Basile wrestler Gavin Christ had a close call in winning his 111th consecutive match. Comeaux’s Dyllon Bernard cut things closer and Teurlings Catholic’s David Bernard closer still as all three captured titles at the 46th annual Louisiana Classic Tournament on Saturday.
Christ, a three-time Division II state champion clinched a 7-5 victory over Brother Martin’s Daniel Croy in the 132-pound weight class with a reversal late in the final period and earned Outstand Wrestler honors at the all classes tournament.
Dyllon Bernard entered the third period against Alex Duncan of Brother Martin trailing 3-2, but scored a takedown to win his final 4-3.
David Bernard scored an escape with one second remaining to beat Grant Rabel of Dunahm 6-5 in the 195-pound class.
“I think I could have wrestled a lot better,” said Christ, the tournament’s No. 1 seed. “I wrestled more defensive than offensive, and that’s not really my game. I did my best, and in the end I came out on top. That’s what matters most.
Croy, a two-time Division I state champion who moved up in class this season, battled back from an early deficit after Christ scored a near fall in the first period. Christ led 5-4 to start the third period.
“He’s a strong opponent,” Christ said. “I think that was his first loss since his freshman year. All credit to him, he’s tough. The reversal sealed the deal for me. Hearing the whole crowd cheered made it that much better. It gave me a little boost of energy to finish the match.”
Bernard, the No. 2 seed, avenged his only loss of the season, in quadruple overtime, with the victory against Duncan, the No. 1 seed.
“I had to get him back,” Bernard said with a smile. “He reversed me in the last two seconds of the last match. It was the same thing. We’ve battled back and forth. He’s strong so I had to use my speed. Looking forward to the state meet in two weeks. I think I had a good tournament. I was conditioned well."
Despite those two losses, Brother Martin won the team title with 295½ points and Holy Cross was second at 258½.
Teurlings Catholic had the highest finish among Acadiana area schools with 166½ points for sixth. Comeaux was 12th, Carenco 18th and Basile 27th. Besides Bernard, Teurlings got Charles Travasos to the finals but he lost to St. Michael Lance Robinson on a pin at the 2:59 mark.
St. Amant finished sixth to top the Baton Rouge are schools, followed by Catholic, Zachary, Live Oak and East Ascension.
“It’s a team effort,” Brother Martin coach Robby Dauterive said. “We had one champion, four runners-up and four third-place finishers. We placed 12 of 14 in top six. We would have placed Connor Hoffman (126), but he went down with an injury in the quarterfinals with a big lead. It was a really good tournament, but we know Holy Cross is right behind us. In three weeks, it’s going to be up for grabs.”