Editor's note: This is the 12th in a 30-day series highlighting high school football teams in the Acadiana area. Up next are the Cecilia Bulldogs.
WHAT WE KNOW
Are you in or are you out?
That’s essentially the question Cecilia coach Dennis Skains has asked his players during the offseason. Really, that’s the question he and his assistant coaches have asked themselves since the Bulldogs posted a 4-7 record in 2018, including a first-round playoff loss to district-rival Livonia.
For some programs, a four-win season might be a luxury. Other programs might say it’s mediocre but not dreadful. For Skains and many of his assistants, it was disastrous. And it went beyond the record, though it was in fact the fewest amount of games he had ever won.
Leadership was often missing, and several players ended up leaving the team. That falls on Skains, he said. As the head coach, he has to own all that went awry.
So Skains and his staff decided they need to completely start over. Every aspect of the program needed to be turned inside out and, in many cases, replaced or rebuilt. In doing that, the coaching staff has made things “very difficult” on players, Skains said. The goal was to find out who was completely invested in the program.
That’s why Skains is so optimistic a month away from the season opener. Sure, there may be some growing pains with inexperienced players contributing and so many news things being implemented. But at least he knows the guys suiting up for him believe in what they’re doing, which can go a long way in flipping the win-loss record.
One of the major ways in which Cecilia has changed is schematically. Bulldogs third-year offensive coordinator Clint Harrison is directing a shift from a fast-paced, spread offense to a pro-style, two-back system. Despite Harrison’s previous success with the spread at Belle Chasse and John Ehret — and in his first year at Cecilia when the Bulldogs set the program’s single-season passing record and went to the quarterfinals — the idea was to find an offense that is sustainable when elite skill talent comes and goes.
That starts with running the football, and the Bulldogs have two good ones to do that. Senior Danarious Journet returns after taking over the lead rushing duties midway through last season and totaling 556 yards and eight touchdowns. Classmate Dillard "Bumper" Calais, the brother of former Cecilia star and current UL running back Raymond Calais, brings explosiveness to the backfield.
Perhaps the most pleasant surprise to Skains since the Bulldogs have made this change in offensive philosophy is the offensive line. The coaching staff demanded more of the line, and it has responded. Two seniors, guard Peyton Richard and center Brandon Sonnier, return to starting lineup, and a couple more seniors will be key to the rotation. Skains also has high hopes for tight end Ethan Howard, a former receiver who has embraced the position switch.
Cecilia also returns a starter at quarterback, Tyler Abshire, who has all the tools to be effective. The offensive scheme change should also make things easier on the 6-foot-5 senior.
WHAT WE DON’T KNOW
Cecilia’s defense could end up being the strength of the team overall, as it returns some of its better overall players on that side of the ball. That includes three-year starting defensive tackle Elijah Cretian, who made the all-district team as an offensive lineman last year, and cornerback Jalen Celestine, a Baylor commitment. Defensive end Devin Hardy, who started on the offensive line last year, and cornerback Kamren Living are also returning starters.
But where the Bulldogs are especially young and inexperienced is at linebacker. Koen Helaire, who racked up 70 tackles and six sacks as a junior, is one of the better defenders on the team, but he’s moving from defensive end to linebacker. Two sophomores are projected to start on either side of him, Markaylon Batiste and Kennedy Livings.
So that, along with sophomore Cade Poirier and junior Brayden Thibodeaux projected to start at the safety positions, means the Cecilia defense will likely need time to grow. Although the Bulldogs will continue to base out of a four-man front, like they’ve done in the past under Skains, the coach has changed up terminology and the way they do certain things.
Co-defensive coordinator Jason Faulk and defensive backs coach Fred Menard, a former assistant under Lewis Cook, played a huge role in the alterations to the defense, Skains said.
HOW WE SEE IT
Skains admits that, at times, his confidence in his team can border on arrogance, but it’s hard to blame him for his optimism this year.
It’s clear he and his staff took last season’s struggles personally, and that seems to have rubbed off on the players. The Bulldogs have seemingly done everything they can to ensure they never experience a season like that again, and Skains can rest easy knowing his players and assistants have bought into what they’re doing. There were many changes, but perhaps all of them were necessary.
Will the changes work? Time will tell, but the Bulldogs rarely stay down for long. Just two years ago, Skains took a team that started the season 0-4 and won eight straight games with them. It’s hard to believe Cecilia won’t be highly competitive, at the very least.
The schedule also appears to be more manageable than it was the last two years, though far from easy. Gone are two of the better Class 5A teams they’ve played, Sam Houston and East Ascension, and replaced with two usually-tough 3A team, Jennings and Northwest. The Bulldogs’ district also doesn’t include last year’s champion, St. Martinville, but Cecilia will open the season with the Class 3A-bound Tigers. So Cecilia should be battling Livonia and arch-rival Breaux Bridge for the league title.
MARQUEE MATCHUP
Oct. 11: versus Breaux Bridge
The “Civil War” is always a big game — and perhaps the best rivalry in the Acadiana area — but Cecilia’s annual meeting with Breaux Bridge should have different stakes now. With defending-champion St. Martinville gone from the league, there’s one less contender for the district crown.
The Bulldogs’ matchup with the Tigers also comes at the start of league play and comes after road trips to Jennings and Northwest. By then, we should know if Cecilia’s new-look offense is on the right track.
COACHSPEAK
Part of Cecilia’s shift in offensive scheme was learning the intricacies of two specific running plays — power and stretch. To do that, the Bulldogs coaching staff visited two programs that do each as well as any other team in the state.
Catholic-Baton Rouge excels at the power, while Notre Dame thrives off the stretch, so Cecilia coaches spent extensive time with Catholic’s Gabe Fertitta and Notre Dame’s Lewis Cook to learn each play. During their spring game against Patterson, Skains said those are the only two running plays the Bulldogs ran, but they had a “ton of success” with each.
NOTABLE NAMES
RB Danarious Journet, 6-1, 175, Sr.
Journet emerged as Cecilia’s top rusher roughly midway through last season, and he should be even better as a senior in tandem with fellow senior Dillard Calais. Due to Calais’ hamstring injury in the spring, Journet saw more of the reps and ran the ball with the kind of physicality Skains wanted to see. Part of that was a product of Journet committing to changing his running style in the Bulldogs’ new offense, which he embraced.
LB Koen Helaire, 6-1, 220, Sr.
Skains would rather have a defender who plays a little too aggressively than not aggressively enough. To the Bulldogs coach, reining in a high-motor player is easier than coaching someone to play with that kind of intensity. Helaire is a perfect example of that. He’s still learning the linebacker position after playing defensive end last year, but he’s already the best on the team in that position group. He has superb instincts and is simply difficult to block.
DT Elijah Cretian, 6-0, 265, Sr.
If great defenses are built from the front to the back, then the Bulldogs should be just fine on that side of the ball. Cretian may be the biggest reason why. Skains calls the three-year starter “a beast” who leads by example and often does more than is asked of him. Cretian made the all-district first team as an offensive lineman last year, but defensively, he’ll be key to a position group that’s one of the strengths of the team.
CB Jalen Celestine, 6-3, 180, Sr.
A Baylor verbal commitment who made the all-district first team last year, Celestine has the measurables and the work ethic to be one of the top defensive backs in the area. In fact, opposing offenses didn’t test him often last year. He’s a three-star prospect according to 247Sports. He clocked a 4.5 40-yard dash and a 36-inch vertical at Baylor’s camp over the summer. He’ll also play some wide receiver for the Bulldogs as a senior and should help fill to void left by leading receiver Lance Williams.
C Brandon Sonnier, 5-10, 226, Sr.
Centers always play critical roles to the function of any offense. But with the Cecilia shifting to more run-reliant, pro-style offense, Sonnier's job will be even bigger. Sonnier is one of two returning starters on the offensive line, along with guard Peyton Richard, and the overall improvement of that unit has been a pleasant surprise to Skains. Sonnier is smart and plays aggressively, the coach said.
Head coach: Dennis Skains
Record: 18-17
2019 SCHEDULE
September
6 ST. MARTINVILLE
13 Comeaux
20 CROWLEY
27 Jennings
October
4 Northwest
11 BREAUX BRIDGE*
18 Beau Chene
25 OPELOUSAS*
November
1 Livonia*
8 DeRidder
*--denotes district game
HOME GAMES ALL CAPS
2018 REWIND
Overall: 4-7
Lost Comeaux 38-9
Lost SAM HOUSTON 47-30
Beat Crowley 49-34
Lost East Ascension 58-24
Beat MCKINLEY 26-0
Beat OPELOUSAS 34-20
Lost St. Martinville 50-18
Lost BREAUX BRIDGE 34-12
Lost Livonia 18-7
Beat BEAU CHENE 47-3
Playoffs
Lost Livonia 28-6
LAST FIVE SEASONS
2018: 4-7
2017: 8-5
2016: 6-5
2015: 10-2
2014: 4-7
Key losses: WR Lance Williams, DB Wallace Davis, DE Delison Allen
Base offense: Pro 2-Back
Base defense: 4-3
PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP
Offense
WR Kenrick Williams (5-9, 160, Sr.)
WR Andrew Lewis (6-2, 175, Jr.)
TE Ethan Howard (6-3, 190, Sr.)*
OT Dakameron Calais (5-9, 217, Jr.)
OG Langston Moore (5-9, 295, Sr.)
C Brandon Sonnier (5-10, 226, Sr.)*
OG Peyton Richard (5-8, 228, Sr.)*
OT Tanner Taylor (5-8, 180, Sr.)
QB Tyler Abshire (6-5, 200, Sr.)*
FB Ryan Gary (5-9, 185, Sr.)
RB Danarious Journet (6-1, 175, Sr.)*
Defense
DE Jace Daigle (6-1, 190, Jr.)
DT Elijah Cretain (6-0, 265, Sr.)*
DT Daniel Courville (6-0, 280, Jr.)
DE Devin Hardy (6-1, 216, Jr.)*
LB Markaylon Batiste (5-9, 185, Soph.)
LB Koen Helaire, 6-1, 220, Sr.*
LB Kennedy Livings (5-9, 165, Soph.)
CB Kamren Living (5-10, 140, Sr.)*
CB Jalen Celestine (6-3, 180, Sr.)*
SS Brayden Thibodeaux (5-11, 170, Jr.)
FS Cade Poirier (5-10, 165, Soph.)
*--denotes returning starter