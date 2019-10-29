The end of the high school football regular season always arrives so much faster than expected.
Once again — in the blink of an eye — we’re at Week 9, and it’s time to start diving into the power ratings.
Well, we will anyway. Some coaches avoid it entirely until the regular season ends, or at least give off the impression that they do.
To that end, there’s still plenty to play for with two games remaining, whether that be moving off the bubble or improving seeding. But at this point, where a team stands in the power rating is pretty close to where it will be seeded when the pairings are revealed Nov. 10.
So let’s go through each classification and division that will feature playoff teams from the Acadiana area, excluding Division I since there are no local schools in that division.
As I’m writing this column, the LHSAA hasn’t officially released the latest power ratings heading into Week 9 games. So I’m using Louisiana Sportsline’s ratings, which use the LHSAA formula.
Class 5A
The Acadiana-area headliner in Class 5A is, as it almost always is, the Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams. Matt McCullough’s squad is currently the No. 1 team in the Class 5A power rating and could maintain that spot if it wins out. The Rams travel to Barbe this week before hosting Lafayette in the regular-season finale.
Along with having the most favorable draw, the top seed offers the possibility of playing all of your postseason games at home until the state championship game. That’s certainly beneficial for Acadiana, which always draws great crowds at Bill Dotson Stadium.
Could the Rams play Comeaux in the first round, like they did two years ago? It’s possible, considering the Spartans sit at No. 31. Comeaux still has to play Southside, which should be safely in the playoffs regardless of what happens in their final two games, and Barbe. The Spartans should solidify their spot by at least splitting those two games.
After starting the season 4-1, Lafayette faces an uphill climb to earn its first playoff berth since 2012. The Mighty Lions sit at No. 39 and have to play the top two teams in District 3-5A, Sam Houston and Acadiana. Lafayette could sneak in with an upset of one of the two, especially the Rams.
Division II
There are only two local teams in Division II, St. Thomas More and Teurlings Catholic. Despite having one more loss than we expected at the beginning of the season, the Cougars look poised to be the No. 1 seed in the Division II playoffs — especially if they can win out.
Meanwhile, Teurlings has lost four of its past five during a grueling stretch of games, but the Rebels could still finish the regular season above .500. Teurlings is No. 7, but it may have a better chance of reaching the semifinals by being outside the top 10.
Class 4A
In 4A, it looks like seven area teams will make the playoffs. Only one, No. 29 Cecilia, appears on the bubble. But the Bulldogs have won three of their past four and should be safely in by beating either Livonia or DeRidder.
Both Westgate and Carencro look destined for top-10 seeds — they could also play for a District 5-4A championship in the regular-season finale — and Breaux Bridge is on the fringe at No. 10. Any of these three teams would want to avoid being either the Nos. 8 or 9 seeds, as No. 1 Lakeshore would likely await them in the quarterfinals. The undefeated Titans already beat the Tigers on their home field.
It will be interesting to see how the winner of this week’s Eunice-North Vermilion game will affect each team’s seeding. Both are fighting to be a top-16 seed so they can host a first-round matchup. Already with five wins, fellow District 4-4A member Rayne has a comfortable spot in the playoffs.
Division III
Division III will be, in my opinion, the most compelling bracket.
It says something when Catholic-New Iberia, which is slotted at No. 7, could be a dangerous team come playoff time. The Panthers are a two-time state finalist after all. Ascension Episcopal sits one spot behind Catholic at No. 8.
But the area could boast the Nos. 1 and 2 seeds in Lafayette Christian and Notre Dame. They played an epic game on Oct. 17 in Crowley with the Knights prevailing on a last-season field goal, and it would be fun to see them play for it all. But St. Charles and Newman, currently Nos. 3 and 4, will certainly have something to say about that.
Class 3A
Like 4A, it appears there are seven potential playoff teams from the Acadiana area, but two are on shaky ground. No. 30 Erath and No. 33 Northwest need to win out to feel most confident about their chances, and each team has tough Week 9 matchups against Crowley and Iota, respectively.
Both Church Point and Iota are inside the top 10 at the moment, but the No. 6 Bears, who beat the Bulldogs in Week 6, seem more likely to maintain that spot based on strength of schedule.
Kaplan, St. Martinville and Crowley are all safely in the playoffs, but each is on the outside of the top 16.
Division IV
If both can win out it, which is realistic, it looks like Opelousas Catholic and Vermilion Catholic will end up as Nos. 1 and 2 seeds in the Division IV playoffs. VC is currently No. 1 while OC is No. 2, but the Vikings and Screamin’ Eagles could flip by the end of the season.
The two teams played in Week 2, and it was a 21-21 game until OC’s Keon Coleman scored twice late in the third quarter en route to a 12-point win.
Elsewhere in the area, No. 11 St. Edmund appears to have a comfortable spot. Westminster Christian, which plays the Blue Jays this week before closing the regular season with OC, is just inside at No. 16. Highland, at No. 18, may need to upset either Central Catholic or Centerville to earn a bid.
Classes 2A and 1A
Since there are two nonselect area teams in Class 2A and one in Class 1A, we’ll combine these two classifications.
After winning only one game in 2018, Loreauville already has five wins and should make the 2A playoffs. Delcambre and Jeanerette are the outside looking in at Nos. 35 and 37, and both would need to win out to have a real chance. That seems more feasible for Delcambre.
Gueydan sits at No. 14 in Class 1A after winning three straight to improve to 4-4 and should host a first-round game with at least one more win.