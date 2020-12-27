Although his team earned a convincing 72-48 win over Westgate in the St. Martinville Holiday Shootout on Sunday, New Iberia coach Todd Russ wasn't pleased.
"We played bad," Russ said. "We got killed on the boards. We didn't play as hard as we needed to. We didn't execute as well as we should have.
"It just wasn't a good effort. We played hesitant. I wasn't real pleased with it. We have to rebound much better than we did. We got killed on the glass. They had their way on the glass with us."
After the first quarter ended with the Yellow Jackets ahead 7-5, Wayne Randall came off the bench and scored all nine of his points to help push NISH's lead to 30-24 at the half.
"We went to the freshman," Russ said. "He was huge, giving us some really positive minutes. He came in when we were kind of stuck and really had nowhere to go on either side of the ball.
"We weren't rebounding and he came in and got us some positive rebounds. He was able to come in and give us an offensive spark, as well."
In the third, Allen Walker, Jaterrius Fusilier and Jordan Skinner totaled 22 points as the Yellow Jackets (9-2) took a comfortable 18-point lead into the final quarter.
"The difference was the second half," Russ said. "We didn't let them pound us on the glass, and so we were able to put some distance between us."
Fusilier finished with a game-high 19, followed by Walker (16), Skinner (12) and Brennan Chatman with 10.
"It's their team," Russ said. "Jaterrius, Allen and Chatman. Chatman wasn't real good tonight. Allen wasn't real good early on. Jaterrius wasn't real good today. Our seniors definitely weren't real good, and we go as they go.
"Today, that effort wasn't good, so I'm not pleased with the way we played. You have to get consistent in your play, and today we weren't real solid with our play."
6-foot-4 junior Danny Lewis paced Westgate (2-3) with 17 points. Kylan Dugas added 11 and Jaquialen Allen scored eight for the Tigers.
"Offensive rebounds kept them in the game and kept giving them opportunities," Russ said. "If we would have stopped that and finished plays, then I would have felt a lot better.
"We were there contesting, but their best offense at one stretch was throwing it up and then going and getting a second shot. The defense doesn't do its job unless they finish it off with a rebound, and we didn't finish."
NISH graduated three seniors from last year's team that went 27-5 and earned a No. 3 seed in the Class 5A bracket.
""I would give us a C grade so far," Russ said. "We have to get consistent productivity out of our seniors, and they haven't been consistent game in and game out. Once we get more consistency from Fusilier, Walker and Chatman, I'll feel pretty good because I know what those guys are capable of.
"Those guys have been with me for a stretch so I let the offense take care of itself with ball movement and personnel movement. What I'm most disappointed with is the fact that they must have outrebounded us by 20. That's what allowed Westgate to keep it close in the first half."