The saying that records were made to be broken held true at Carencro in the Bears' District 3-5A game against Sam Houston on Friday.
The Bears (7-1, 6-1) shattered eight school records in the wild 72-55 win.
Senior quarterback Chantz Ceaser, who completed 17 of 25 passes for 348 yards and five touchdowns, broke the single-game record for TD passes as well as the season record for TD passes with 20.
Ceaser, who also rushed for 75 yards on 10 carries with a pair of second-half TDs, also broke the career passing record with 32 TDs.
"We see it every day in Chantz's work ethic," coach Tony Courville said. "All his hard work is coming to fruition. He studies the game like good quarterbacks do. He knows his progressions and has been spot on the last few weeks."
Freshman receiver Chantz Babineaux, who caught 10 passes for 265 yards and four scores, broke both the single-game record for yards and TDs.
Babineaux caught all four of his touchdowns in the first half, and he also caught a two-point conversion pass and threw another.
"They were giving us matchups," said Courville, who watched the freshman rack up 207 yards receiving in the first half.
"We thought for sure they would make some corrections after halftime, but they didn't so we kept exploiting."
Finally, the Bears set a new single-game record with 765 yards of total offense on 71 plays.
Kennon Ryan also joined in the fun with 260 yards rushing on 22 carries and two scores. Ryan's backfield mate, Cashmire Batiste, also caught a TD pass from Ceaser, and tight end Kameron Cyprien had three catches for 52 yards.
"We have some explosive tools that we can use," Courville said. "I like to joke around with (offensive coordinator Gavin Peters) and tell him he some toys to play with."
Ceaser completed 12 of 18 passes in the first half for 258 yards as the Bears built a 44-34 lead. He tossed a 12-yard TD pass to Batiste, as well as 13 and 15-yard scoring strikes to Babineaux in the first quarter.
Ryan scored on a 77-yard run in the second quarter, and Ceaser connected with Babineaux twice more from 68 and 28 yards, the latter coming with seven seconds remaining in the half.
"We can run the ball and throw the ball," Ceaser said "We're unpredictable. When you have weapons like this with a great offensive line, it's fun. It's a great feeling being able to do this, and It blows my mind that I broke records."
"It felt good breaking the records and helping my QB out," Babineaux said. "It feels like when I'm running a route, he's going to put it in a place where I can go get the ball."
Sam Houston (4-4, 4-3) gained 616 yards on 55 plays. Quarterback Gavin Stout passed for five TDs. Drew Dronet caught 13 passes for 194 yards, and Dennis Gardere rushed for 209 yards on 16 carries.
"Our defense has some issues, but the bottom line is that we got that 'W'," Courvillle said. "Sometimes I'd like it to be a little cleaner defensively, but Sam Houston did a good job.
"We knew they would try to steal possessions on special teams. We defended some of them. A couple of them we didn't. They do a good job over there. They're a young football team that is going to be a team to be reckoned with."