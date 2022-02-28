North Central coach Vanessa Taylor reminded senior guard Ya’Jaia Goudeau to slow down and let the game come to her. And the results were game-changing Monday afternoon.
Goudeau scored 12 fourth-quarter points, leading second-seeded North Central past No. 3 White Castle 60-57 in a Class 1A semifinal that tipped off the Ochsner/LHSAA Girls Basketball tournament.
“Sometimes coach has to calm me down so I can be the leader on the court that I need to be,” Goudeau said. “I am usually like Sonic (cartoon character) who just goes back-and-forth and back-and-forth.
“In the fourth quarter, I had to take control of the ball and do whatever we needed to win. It (game) came to me.”
Godeau finished with a game-high 31 points. She made 10 of 16 shots from the field and 11 of 16 free throws in the game played at SLU’s University Center.
Goudeau’s free-wheeling style was evident in two other statistics — she had 10 turnovers and six steals for the Hurricanes (22-8), who advance to play the winner of Tuesday’s semifinal between No. 1 Northwood-Lena and Merryville in the 1A final set for 4 p.m. Friday.
“We did not take care of the ball and we missed some key rebounds,” NCHS' Taylor said. “They (White Castle) challenged us and we got kind of rattled.
“She (Goudeau) just does that. She takes over. I have certain offenses we run for her. But she has to slow down at times. She was on our 2020 state championship team with the other two seniors. When its crunch time, I want the ball in their hands.”
Goudeau was the only double figures scorer for North Central. Destinae Davis had nine points and Katelynn Harrison added eight points and a game-high 11 rebounds for Hurricanes.
Cambrieion Link and Aaliyah Young had 16 points each to lead White Castle (13-13), which made its first tourney appearance since 2020.
The first quarter was close most of the way. But NCHS scored the final three baskets and a took an 18-11 lead into the second quarter. The Hurricanes led 29-21 at halftime.
North Central pushed the lead to double digits early in the third quarter. White Castle outscored NCHS 12-3 in the final four minutes of the first half to make it a two-point game going into the fourth quarter.
A basket by Young made it a one-point game at 44-43 with 5:38 remaining. Despite forcing 26 North Central turnovers, a young White Castle squad that had just one senior was never able to take the lead.