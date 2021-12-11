Regardless of where he was playing football or the level, Ryan Antoine could always look up into the stands and see his mother and father cheering him on.
As his No. 1 fans, Antoine admits having them present at games had proven to be quite the norm.
“My mom never missed a game when I was in Pee-wee, high school or college,” Antoine said. “My dad as well. They have always been there for my brother and I.”
However, for Friday’s Class 4A football state championship game – the first in Westgate’s history – against Warren Easton in New Orleans, Antoine’s mother Martha and father Herbert were not in the stands.
“To not have them at the game, that really rocked my brother and I,” Antoine said.
On Wednesday, two days before the state finals, Antoine’s mother had to be taken to the hospital before being rushed to Our Lady of Lakes hospital in Baton Rouge due to bleeding on her brain, according to Antoine.
“Coach Kenneth Porter, my brother Randall and I were watching film on Wednesday,” Antoine recalled. “My brother’s phone rang, and he was told to hurry up and come by the house. I really didn’t know what was going on because my brother just took off running.”
Antoine tried calling his brother’s phone and his mother’s phone, but neither answered. He then called his father, who was unaware of what was transpiring either. By the time Antoine arrived, the ambulance was there to get his mom.
“When we got there, my mom was kind of out of it,” Antoine said. “She had been complaining about pain in her head and in her neck. Things just kind of went haywire from that point on.”
Later that night, Antoine was able to speak to his mom and she delivered a message that was both heart-breaking and motivational.
“She told me that she was OK and that she was in the best hands,” Antoine said. “She told me she wasn’t going to be able to make it to the game, but that she wanted us to go win it for her.”
And that’s exactly what Antoine and the Tigers did, as they defeated the Eagles 14-13 with an epic goal line stand in the final minute of the game to win the 4A state championship. Warren Easton had the ball first and goal at Westgate’s 1, but the Tigers’ defense led by Danny Lewis and Zyion Madison kept the Eagles from scoring and forced a turnover on downs to seal the victory.
Almost immediately following that fourth down stop, Antoine, who had held successfully held it together emotionally, finally broke down in the arms of his wife Carolannae, as the two hugged from the stands.
Antoine was undoubtedly coaching with a heavy heart, not only with the concerns for his mom, but his offensive line coach Edwin Pierre Sr. was hospitalized on Friday morning before being released hours before kickoff.
“(Coach Pierre) got out of the hospital around 1 or 2 o’clock,” Antoine said. “Our kids played for him. He is dealing with a very serious sickness right now. So, all of those things were coming about (after the fourth down stop) and letting us know it was fate.
“My wife is a huge reason for our success” Antoine said. “She’s a coach’s wife, so she understands the process of dealing with the kids, coaches and college coaches. She allowed me to work. She held down the household and the kids. We couldn’t have done this without her.”
Despite what transpired in the days leading up to the game, Antoine credits God and his senior center Pierre Jr. for helping him push through.
“I just prayed that God would get me to a point to stay in the moment,” Antoine said. “And my center, his dad is the offensive line coach. I figured if he has the strength to snap ball, block and just do his job with his father being in the hospital earlier that day, then I (definitely) can go out and do my job.”
Pierre Sr. did coach in the game and celebrated alongside his son, while Antoine was greeted with a pleasant surprise when he returned to Westgate.
“My mom and dad were in the parking lot waiting for us,” Antoine said. “My mom was thanking me, and she just told me that she was so proud of me. It was great to see my dad grab the trophy and run around the parking lot with it. They were proud and every kid wants to make his parents proud.”