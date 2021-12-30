Considering the Breaux Bridge boys basketball team hasn't played a game this season with a complete roster, the Tigers are off to a solid start.
The Tigers finished the Darrel Mitchell Holiday Classic on Wednesday as the runner-up to Karr after a 44-35 loss.
To reach the championship game, Breaux Bridge defeated a gauntlet of tough opponents: Franklin (last season's Class 2A semifinalist), Peabody (currently 14-3) and St. Martinville (Class 3A runner-up).
In the loss to Karr (16-2), the Tigers rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit to close within two points before falling.
"I think we showed a lot of resilience with hard work and dedication," Tigers coach Kevin Wiltz said. "It also made them see their capabilities as a team. Even though we lost, we gained a lot of confidence knowing that Karr is one of the top teams in the state."
When the Tigers face St. Martinville again next week, Wiltz said he hopes to have Kaeuph Alexander, Chase Alexander and Jamal Sylvester available.
Chase Alexander, a 6-foot-5, 240-pound senior who didn't play last year because of injury, saw some playing time against Karr in his first game back this season.
"We had three kids out Wednesday, so our bench was thin," Wiltz said. "We only played six kids."
While playing short-handed, Kevin Wiltz Jr. and Kialen Phillips provided a solid 1-2 scoring punch.
Wiltz Jr. and Phillips scored 14 points each Wednesday, and the duo combined to score 29 in Breaux Bridge's 46-43 semifinal win over St. Martinville.
"Kevin Wiltz has been working hard," said coach Wiltz, who is Kevin's father. "He shoots the ball well. He's our point guard. We use him as a shooting guard as well. He does a good job of facilitating and spreading the ball around the court. He's starting to get his confidence back."
The 6-foot-2 Wiltz Jr. was recently cleared by the LHSAA following a transfer from Opelousas Catholic. He averages 17 points per game.
Phillips, a 6-4 junior, averages 22 points and 11 rebounds per game.
"Phillips has been dominant grabbing rebounds," Wiltz said. "He established himself as one of the top players in the state at an all-star game in Lafayette this summer. He brings a lot to the table. He can handle the ball. He plays well under the basket.
"He's able to shoot the 3. He has a midrange (game). He's getting better and better every day. He works well on defense and has a good work ethic. He's a great kid who works hard."
The quick start has helped the Tigers put last year's COVID-shortened season behind. After the first round of district play last season, the Tigers canceled the remainder of their schedule.
"The kids were quarantined twice last year when that happened," said Wiltz, who coached at Breaux Bridge Junior High last season. "When I took the job, I knew a lot of the kids from the junior high, so I understood the expectations.
"I'm pleased with where we are. We're finally starting to learn about each other and become a family, a unit. The kids are progressing. We're growing. Once we get everybody healthy, I think we're going to be OK."