With its top offensive threat still recovering from a recent injury, the Acadiana boys soccer team got goals from four players to oust No. 21 Central-Baton Rouge 4-1 in a Division I first-round playoff game Saturday afternoon at Moore Park.
The No. 13 Wreckin' Rams (15-6-2) have won seven of their past eight games heading into the regional round where they will travel to No. 4 Dutchtown (18-5-1).
"It's almost been like a typical Acadiana High soccer team," Rams coach Jan Richard said. "I've been here for 12 years. We started off really fast and played exceptionally well until we got into the Copa tournament in early December where we lost three straight games 1-0.
"We were in them all, but that kind of put us behind the eight ball. With our football team being in the state championship, we also missed a couple of games due to that. Then (10 days later), we went to Dutchtown and got hammered pretty significantly."
Richard said the 9-1 loss to Dutchtown was a wake-up call.
"That was kind of when the season began to turn," the Acadiana coach said. "We began to refocus and regroup at that point. We've made a decent little run as of late, losing one out of our last six or seven and that was to Lafayette High.
"Our stud player (Marlon Jones) got hurt five minutes into the Lafayette High game. That kind of changed our morale a little bit. Our body language was out, but Lafayette High was the better squad that night."
Before Saturday's game, Richard said Jones is "about 75%" healthy.
"We're going to give him a go," Richard said. "He's been our offensive catalyst along with Cameron Trahan. They've pretty much led the team in goals and assists.
"Midfield-wise, we're very dynamic. We move the ball extremely well. We have three Spanish kids in the middle who do a wonderful job of keeping the middle organized, but ultimately our offensive execution depends on Jones and Trahan."
Early in the first half vs. Central (10-7-2), junior Jorge Duran broke free to put the Wreckin' Rams on top 1-0.
"It was a great goal," Richard said. "Jorge made a run in, and they played him in. He got into a one-on-one situation and put it away."
The Wildcats then scored their only goal as senior goalkeeper Gabe Doucet was stingy at the net for Acadiana.
"I thought Gabe played well," Richard said. "He had a couple of big saves. Obviously, they scored their one goal off a set piece after a silly foul on our end.
"They converted there, but other than that, I felt he played exceptionally well. We didn't give up any goals from the run of play. It was just from that set piece."
Acadiana took a 2-1 lead into halftime after sophomore Erickson Flores-Palma scored near the end of the half.
"The second one was more of an individual effort from Erickson on top of the box here," Richard said. "He skirted it past the goalkeeper to give us the lead for good."
Cameron Trahan's powerful left foot provided the next goal.
"That third goal was significant," Richard said. "Their keeper made an error by picking the ball up after having already put it down. That put us in a situation where we had an indirect kick. Cameron had a great finish inside the box there.
"And then at the end, we got in and it was just one of those balls they couldn't clear. (Freshman) Brayan Ortez was good enough to put it away."
Trahan said his team responded well to a tongue-lashing at halftime.
"It's usually tough getting that first playoff win, especially with us playing here instead of our home field at Acadiana because they're finishing the track," he said.
"But it's good to get out of here with the win. It's crazy because it was 2-1 and things were going back and forth, back and forth, and then I got that third one to push us forward. We struggled a bit in the first half with moving the ball, but we picked it up in the second half. I guess it was the halftime speech."
Richard said his team will have to play significantly better to win at Dutchtown.
"We didn't play as well as we could have," he said. "We got a goal early in the first 10 minutes and I thought we could have some momentum, but we got lazy. We gave them a lot of chances with silly fouls and not being organized defensively
"We played well enough to win, but we're going to have to get better in the second round. This performance won't advance us against Dutchtown. But we're happy to advance and look forward to the next challenge. It's always good when you have multiple guys contribute. That's been our theme all year and that was the story today."