LOREAUVILLE — Ascension Episcopal coach Matt Desormeaux was counting on his defense to rise to the occasion against Loreauville dual-threat quarterback Zy Alexander.
Alexander was coming off a huge Week 8 effort in which he accounted for 277 yards of total offense and four touchdowns, but the Blue Gators were able to slow him down long enough Friday to claim a 34-14 win at Loreauville in a District 7-2A matchup.
Boosted by senior tailback Asa Freeman (26 carries, 164 yards, two TDs), Ascension raced to a 26-0 halftime lead while limiting Loreauville to three total yards in the first quarter.
"We preach all the time to start fast and finish fast," Desormeaux said. "Our defense came out and executed the game plan perfectly. We were trying to slow down Alexander.
He's such a good player. We did a pretty good job in the first half. They got away with a couple of big plays in the second half. I'm just proud of the way our guys came out and played."
Alexander finished with 97 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. He was 4-of-9 passing for 52 yards with an interception.
The Blue Gators rolled up 288 yards of total offense in the first half while yielding only 69 to the Tigers (5-4, 3-3).
"Defensively, we've been focusing on being gap-sound," Desormeaux said. "We want to play responsibly upfront, especially with all the read stuff they do with their quarterback.
"I think our guys did a great job. They focused on what they were doing. They were where they were supposed to be."
Andrew Stolzenthaler, usually a receiver, started at quarterback for Ascension before giving way to Cole Simon, who completed 8 of 13 passes for 120 yards.
"Cole was limited all week," Desormeaux said. "We weren't sure what his status was going to be. He was diagnosed with a concussion from last week and went through the protocol and all that. We worked Stolzenthaler all week at quarterback.
"He played a decent amount early. He did a good job when he was in there, and then he got banged up. He got beat up playing a lot, so we stuck with Cole the rest of the way. They both executed the game plan we had for each one."
The Blue Gators are playing well despite the loss of four key starters with season-ending injuries.
"We're pumped about it," said Desormeaux of his team's ability to forge ahead short-handed. "The guys who have stepped up have done a great job. Obviously, I wish we had those guys, especially those seniors who are done playing now.
"But they're still very involved — big parts of the team — and still contributing. Even though they're not on the field, they're contributing in a different way. I'm proud of those guys and the guys who have stepped up."
Jude Ardoin led Ascension's receiving corps with four catches for 75 yards.
"This is his first year playing," Desormeaux said. "He came out as a junior. He's around 6-foot-4 to 6-foot-5 and has a great upside. At the beginning of the year, he started a little slowly.
"When you haven't played football before, it's hard to pick up. But he's come a long way and had a great night. He made some big plays."
Versatile senior Ethan Leoni, who plays both fullback and tight end, totaled 81 yards on nine touches with a touchdown.
"Asa Freeman and Ethan Leoni did a good job in the backfield of protecting the ball and getting downhill," Desormeaux said. "In the second half, we were trying to run the clock out and limit their opportunities for big plays. We felt good with the way the offensive line was playing."
Sophomore tailback Cole Edmond scored on a 16-yard run for the Blue Gators, which also got a 25-yard field goal from freshman kicker Peyton Woodring with three seconds left in the second quarter.
Logan Girouard caught two passes for 46 yards for Loreauville, and Jaylyn James rushed for 37 yards on 13 attempts.