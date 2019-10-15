Erath High School's 20-12 win against Kaplan last week was the Bobcats’ first against their parish rival since 2007, and Erath coach Eric LeBlanc didn’t need to look that up.
“The only reason I know that is because that was my senior year of high school,” LeBlanc said of the 42-7 rout of the Pirates 12 years ago.
That was a few years before Tank Lotief became Kaplan’s coach. Since Lotief has held that position, the Pirates haven’t just beaten Erath routinely; they’ve won more than 70% of all of their games in that nine-year span, including reaching the Class 3A semifinals in each of the past three years.
During that torrid three-year run, Kaplan has had a stranglehold over its district. In fact, the loss to Erath last week was the Pirates’ first district loss since Oct. 2, 2015, a 44-24 decision against Patterson. Kaplan’s league championship in 2016 was its first outright district title since 1996.
So it was reasonable to assume Kaplan would have a strong chance of winning its new league, District 6-3A, but the Pirates weren’t considered the preseason favorite by the league coaches and The Acadiana Advocate. St. Martinville, which didn’t lose until the Class 4A quarterfinals last year, had moved down in class with eight starters returning on defense.
The Tigers received four of the five first-place votes in the preseason coaches poll and three of the five first-place votes by The Advocate. Kaplan got the rest in both polls.
Overall, District 6-3A appeared to be one of the deepest leagues in the area. Four of the five district members qualified for the playoffs last year, and three of them won at least one game. Crowley, which lost to Kaplan in the second round last year, reached the quarterfinals in 2017.
But through the first six weeks of the 2019 season, it’s difficult to make heads or tails of the district’s true contenders. Each team in the league has seemingly had its own issues, and perhaps anyone could win the district at this point.
Crowley’s 4-2 overall record is the league’s best. The Gents started 1-2, hampered by inconsistency on offense. Obadiah Butler, Crowley’s electrifying senior tailback, broke his ankle during the offseason and was slow to get going. But with Butler finding a groove — he rushed for 359 yards against Marksville two weeks ago and accounted for four touchdowns against Washington-Marion last week — the Gents have won three straight.
Crowley will play its first district game this week against Abbeville, which is 1-5. But even the Wildcats gave St. Martinville problems last week, holding the Tigers to two touchdowns in a 14-0 victory.
St. Martinville's 3-3 record can be at least partially attributed to its schedule, as its three losses are to 5A Lafayette High and 4A Breaux Bridge and Carencro. Still, the Tigers have struggled to score consistently with young pieces on offense, averaging only 18.6 points per game through the first six weeks.
“I think Carencro and Breaux Bridge are some of the better teams in the area, so I think we played a real good schedule,” St. Martinville coach Vincent DeRouen said. “I know our record doesn’t look as good as it should or as good as we’d like it to. But I think Breaux Bridge is really, really good, and it’s a rival game. That was a tough one. Carencro might be one of the better offensive teams in the area, other than Acadiana.
“We’re not happy being 3-3 right now, but we’re going to get good power points out of it.”
Then there’s Kaplan, which has now lost four straight. Like St. Martinville, the Pirates have been tested plenty, dropping games to area powers like Church Point, Vermilion Catholic and Notre Dame. On top of losing a senior class that helped the program win 42 games, some of which were key ball carriers, injuries haven’t helped the Pirates’ cause.
Finally, Erath, which lost three two-way starters to injuries in the first half of the season opener, sits at 3-3. Two of the Bobcats three losses, games against Ascension Episcopal and North Vermilion, were decided by seven points.
But the Bobcats are getting healthier, including the return of free safety Lane Toups.
“He made all the difference in the world,” LeBlanc said. “He’s still not 100 percent, but just him being on the field and being able to be the quarterback of the defense and running downhill and making tackles was the whole difference in the game.”
Could Erath make a run in district play, like it did last year when it won four of their final after starting the season 0-5? LeBlanc believes so.
“There’s a lot of energy in the room right now. There should be,” LeBlanc said. “We started out the season with a lot of good feelings about where the team was going to go. Then we lose all of those guys in Week 1, and we lose another in Week 3 or 4, whenever it was.
"So it’s like, ‘Hey, here we go. We’re almost back to where we were at the beginning of the season.’ We beat a good Kaplan team. I can feel the guy’s energy from that, and hopefully we just keep it rolling.”