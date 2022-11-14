It was cold and breezy on Monday in Natchitoches, with showers around the corner.
But the Teurlings Catholic Rebels remained on target and brought home the Division II LHSAA State Cross Country title at Northwestern State.
It was the second crown in a row and third in four years for the Rebels.
"We were totally ready to go," said coach Pilar Burson. "We had to figure out if we were physically ready. In the last 10 days, we've had to work our workouts to deal with kids having the flu.
"But we did it. We got lucky. The rain started as our race was ending."
Noah Bernard led the way, placing third with a time of 16:18.8, while Jude Greenman was ninth (16:36.1), Archie James 11th (16.49.80), Jude Guidry 12th (16:54.5) and Matthew Rushing at 16:59.4 in 13th.
Will Robicheaux, Guidry and James are all seniors, so the Rebels should be potent next year as well.
As expected, Holy Cross was the main competition, and TCHS prevailed 48-61.
"We figured their strongest runners would go out strong, so we had to wait and stay with the plan," Burson said. "Then, we were able to pile up places."
The event drew a hearty crown of TC supporters, with many alumni running the course near the Rebels and shouting their support.
Teurlings also placed fourth in girls competition, trailing only Vandebilt Catholic, Sacred Heart-N.O. and St. Scholastica and ahead of rival St. Thomas More. Angelle Dupuis was seventh for Teurlings, which has five of seven runners back next year,
Blissett stands alone
Freshman Tyler Blissett was the Acadiana area highlight in Division V, holding off the competition in a time of 16:21.4 with a 5:17.8 pace. Christ Episcopal won with 64 points, outlasting runner-up Westminster Christian's 76.
Division V went to Episcopal of Acadiana behind third place William Brown and fellow sophomore Frank Anderson.
Ascension Episcopal junior Sara Godley will point toward a big finish next fall after her third-place in Division at 19:11.2. Winner Emma Bourg (17:57.3) of Houma Christian and runner-up Madison Suire (17:68.7) of Hackberry are both seniors.
As expected, No 2 nationally-ranked Jesuit of New Orleans dominated Division I-A boys competition.