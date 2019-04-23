There was no use in denying it or running from it.
So instead, the No. 8-seeded Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams used what it when needed while claiming a 4-0 victory over No. 25 Alexandria in the Class 5A opening round Tuesday at Scotty McCullough Field.
“We talked about last year once this week and then I didn’t want to talk about it anymore, because it’s a different team in a different year,” AHS coach Clay Courtier said. “But we did have it in the back of our mind, of course.”
Senior pitcher Seth Trahan showed some early signs of perhaps last year’s heartbreaking 7-4 first-round loss to No. 30 H.L. Bourgeois weighing on his mind when the visiting Trojans got a walk and a hit to open the game.
But after a double play ended that threat, Trahan cruised the rest of the way.
“If you don’t have nerves coming into this one game — loser go home — we learned that last year,” Trahan said. “Once I settled down and found my groove and got my rhythm, I was good.”
Trahan scattered three singles over the next four innings, overcame two one-out walks in the sixth and only faced three in the seventh to never really be threatened again.
“It was getting in my rhythm,” Trahan said. “At first, I felt like I was kind of rushing it, maybe thinking a little too much. But once I got out of that jam, I settled in, relaxed and just stayed to what I do.
“I stuck to myself and did what I can do. I didn’t try to do too much. You give me four runs and I feel like I should be able to win the game.”
And yes, last year’s bidistrict home loss helped pushed him.
“It was kind of just known,” Trahan said. “Six of the nine players on the field are seniors. We felt the pain last year, going home early, and we didn’t want to feel that pain again.
“We don’t really talk about last year a lot, but it was secretly motivating. It was in the back of our minds.”
Trahan’s battery mate, catcher Beau Kirsch, was responsible for the Rams getting the early jump on the Trojans.
After grounding into a double play themselves in the first, the Rams were close to not scoring either, but Kirsch made it happen anyway with a two-out RBI single to left.
In the third, Kirsch singled home another run for a 2-0 lead.
“It was a big two-out hit in the first inning,” Kirsch said. “That set the tone. The next at-bat, same thing. Drove the ball the other way, sat on a curveball. That gave us a good 2-0 lead for Seth to do what he does.”
Ian Montz came through in the fifth with an RBI single to right and Cole Romero doubled to right-center to account for the fourth run.
“This (win) felt very relieving,” Kirsch said. “I really wasn’t too nervous coming into today. It’s just a baseball game. You’ve got to play it. You’re supposed to play every game like it’s your last anyway.”
Courtier wasn’t surprised by Kirsch’s big performance.
“That’s been all year long,” Courtier said. “Beau’s been our best guy all year. He’s been out clutch guy all year long. That’s huge. It takes a little of the pressure off when you can get a lead like that.”
The Rams’ head coach also liked the way Trahan pitched, allowing only four hits, three walks and struck out three to improve to 6-4 on the season.
“The big thing with him is his last couple outings hadn’t been that great,” Courtier said. “He’s been leaving pitches up. Today, I thought he got the ball down. His breaking ball was working really good today and he got ahead in a lot of counts.”
The Rams (now 23-11) will open their home regional best-of-three series with Live Oak at 4 p.m. Friday, before an 11 a.m. Saturday Game 2.
“We’re swinging the bat, which is real big,” Kirsch said. “If we swing it, I think we’ll be alright.”