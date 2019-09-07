RUSHING
Brian Wiltz, St. Martinville 237
Luke Doucet, Iota 211
Trey Amos, Catholic-NI 180
Dillan Monette, Acadiana 176
Peyton Marcantel, St. Edmund 163
Landon Devillier, Westminster 143
Parker Nunez, Delcambre 137
Ethan Leoni, Ascension 137
Tre’ Harris, Comeaux 132
Derezz Landry, Lafayette 129
PASSING
Drew Lege, Vermilion Catholic 294
Cole Simon, Ascension 272
Caleb Holstein, St. Thomas More 258
Sammy LeBlanc, Teurlings 241
Parker Seilhan, Notre Dame 232
Gavan Courville, Breaux Bridge 219
Marquis Garrett, Crowley 170
Simeon Ardoin, Eunice 128
Darius Gilliam, North Vermilion 111
Xan Saunier, Lafayette High 108
RECEIVING
Dartravien Girod, Breaux Bridge 180
Julien Guy, Teurlings 113
Logan Girouard, Loreauville 102
Barrett Harrington, Notre Dame 100
Saul Dartez, Vermilion Catholic 93
Logan Overton, Ascension 91
Jack Bech, St. Thomas More 89
Tray Henry, Catholic-NI 87
Andrew Stolzenthaler, Ascension 86
John Robert Allums, Vermilion Catholic 85