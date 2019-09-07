ACA.VCCatholicNI.015.090719
Buy Now

Trey Amos (3) of Catholic High at the Vermilion Catholic vs Catholic High New Iberia game in New Iberia, La.

 Lee Ball Photography Lee Ball PHOTO BY LEE BALL

RUSHING

Brian Wiltz, St. Martinville 237

Luke Doucet, Iota 211

Trey Amos, Catholic-NI 180

Dillan Monette, Acadiana 176

Peyton Marcantel, St. Edmund 163

Landon Devillier, Westminster 143

Parker Nunez, Delcambre 137

Ethan Leoni, Ascension 137

Tre’ Harris, Comeaux 132

Derezz Landry, Lafayette 129

PASSING

Drew Lege, Vermilion Catholic 294

Cole Simon, Ascension 272

Caleb Holstein, St. Thomas More 258

Sammy LeBlanc, Teurlings 241

Parker Seilhan, Notre Dame 232

Gavan Courville, Breaux Bridge 219

Marquis Garrett, Crowley 170

Simeon Ardoin, Eunice 128

Darius Gilliam, North Vermilion 111

Xan Saunier, Lafayette High 108

RECEIVING

Dartravien Girod, Breaux Bridge 180

Julien Guy, Teurlings 113

Logan Girouard, Loreauville 102

Barrett Harrington, Notre Dame 100

Saul Dartez, Vermilion Catholic 93

Logan Overton, Ascension 91

Jack Bech, St. Thomas More 89

Tray Henry, Catholic-NI 87

Andrew Stolzenthaler, Ascension 86

John Robert Allums, Vermilion Catholic 85

View comments