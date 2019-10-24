Unlike many high school football teams around south Louisiana that decided to move their games to Thursday because of weather concerns, Teurlings Catholic didn’t have a choice but to keep their Homecoming game against Westgate on Friday as scheduled.
Southside, which is in its first year in the LHSAA, is playing their home games at Teurlings’ Rebel Stadium this season and already had a home game against Lafayette scheduled for Thursday.
So the Rebels (4-3, 0-2) will be forced to battle the elements as they take on the Tigers in a District 5-4A game, but Teurlings coach Dane Charpentier isn’t fretting over it. The wet conditions won’t be a problem exclusive to the Rebels.
“No matter what the weather is, both teams got to play in it,” Charpentier said. “Both of us like to distribute the ball, not just running the ball but throwing the ball, so I think it will affect both teams kind of equally. I think it will just be a matter of which teams offense can kind of make the adjustment better to the weather.”
The Westgate matchup is, at least on paper, the final leg of what’s been a brutal five-game stretch for Teurlings. In some ways, this stretch has been as difficult as any stretch the Rebels had the previous two years, despite playing nondistrict games against Class 5A powers like Catholic-Baton Rouge and Rummel in 2017 and 2018.
The current combined record of Teurlings’ past four opponents — Notre Dame, Breaux Bridge, Carencro and St. Thomas More — is 22-6. The Rebels, who started the season 3-0, are 1-3 in those games, including competitive losses to the Pioneers and Bears.
Westgate, which beat Teurlings for the first time last year, offers the Rebels no breaks. The Tigers are 5-2 entering Friday’s matchup, having upset STM two weeks ago in their only league game to this point.
Conversely, Westgate will get a break from playing top-ranked teams. The Cougars enter the Oct. 11 matchup against the Tigers as the No. 1 team in Class 4A. Then Westgate entertained current No. 1 Lakeshore last week, a 35-13 loss. The Titans scored 28 unanswered points after the Tigers jumped out to a 13-7 lead.
As for Charpentier, he’s not as focused on the grueling schedule. He’s more worried about his team fixing mistakes, having committed a combined nine turnovers in losses to Carencro and STM.
“We have played well for two weeks now,” Charpentier said. “We’ve turned the ball over two consecutive weeks, so until we figure out a way to not turn the football over, any game is tough. Regardless of who the opponent is, if you turn the ball over like we have the past two weeks, you’re going to put yourself in position to lose ball games.”
Some of the giveaways are bad luck, Charpentier said. Other times, the opposing defense has made stellar plays on the turnover.
“We’re playing against really good athletes,” Charpentier said. “So it’s a combination of a few things. It’s not any one person’s fault. It’s kind of a deal where, philosophically, do we need to look at maybe doing some different things or putting some players in different positions to try to be successful. We’ve kind of taken an approach where we need to leave no stone unturned to try to get it back going the way it was before.”
Before the Lakeshore game, Westgate hadn’t given up more than 21 points in any game. Offensively, the Tigers put up 70 points in a Week 5 rout of 5A Denham Springs.
“They have great athletes,” Charpentier said of Westgate, which features four seniors committed to Division I schools. “They play with great speed and great effort on the defensive side of the football. Then on the offensive side of the football, they have great skill players. But I think something that’s been overlooked, they run the ball extremely well in between the tackles. They don’t have complicated schemes. But they run what they run, and they’ve gotten really good at it.
“What they’ve done is they’ve taken their base run plays and they’ve built their offense around it, so that a lot of their pass plays look the same as their base run plays. So it makes it very hard to defend.”