NEW IBERIA - For the Highland Baptist Lady Bears, it wasn't a matter of dominating every event in Tuesday's Region II, Class A track meet held at New Iberia Senior High, it was a matter of scoring some points here, some points there and some points all over the place.
It was a good strategy by girls head track coach Brigette Boudreaux, and it worked to perfection.
While senior Bri Sensley did win the Outstanding Field Award, it was more a point of scoring points in as many events as possible as the Lady Bears claimed their second consecutive regional crown with 78 points pulling away from second place Westminster Christian (57) in the final two events, the 3200 meter run and the 4x400 meter relay.
"Every girls that came to the meet gave it their best but I think what it came down to was the we scored enough in the field to give us a comfortable lead and then our distance crew sealed it," B
"We had two young girls in the 1600 and 32000 and that sealed the regional for us."
In the meet, Central Catholic finished third with 55 points followed by Merryville (48), Catholic High of Pointe Coupee and Oberlin (42 each), East Beauregard (37(), North Central (32), Vermilion Catholic 26), Hanson (25), Basile (24), Opelousas Catholic (1), Elton (18), Hamilton Christian and Grand Lake (16) each, Covenant Christian (10), St. Edmund (7) and Sacred Heart (6)
Sensley won Outstanding Field with a second place finish in the long jump and triple jump, but it was the efforts of Ella Blake (first in the 1600), Amelia Perellp (third in the 1600, second in the 3200) and Emma Blissett (fourth in the 3200) that clinched the title for the Lady Bears.
"Bri was able to pull it out tonight," Boudreaux said. "She battled and won first in district last week but her second place finish in the regional meet really helped us."
Westminster Christian's Caroline won both the Outstanding Track and Performer titles with a first in the 200, a second in the 100 and ran a leg on the winning 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
In the boys meet, it came down to the final event as Hanson led Westminster Christian by one point 75-74 heading into the 4x400 relay.
In the end, Hanson finished sixth in the 4x400 for one point while Westminster didn't score a point as the Tigers claimed their first regional title in more than two decades with 76 points while WCA was second with 74.
Host Highland Baptist was third with 65, followed by North Central (51), Hamilton Christian (48), Oberlin (33), Opelousas Catholic (29), Covenant Christian (26), Basile (24), Catholic High of Pointe Coupee (22), East Beauregard (21), Merryville (19), Centerville (18), Grand Lake (160, St,=. Edmund and Sacred Heart (10 each), Vermilion Catholic (8), Gueydan (6), Central Catholic and Elton (1 each).
Highland's Tyler Blissett took top honors as the eighth grader swept the 800, 1600 and 3200 for 40 points to win Outstanding Track and Overall MVP while Centerville's Milton Schexnayder won Outstanding Field with a win the shot put and a second place in the discus.