In 25 years of coaching volleyball, Julie Dawson has never had a team progress as quickly as this year's Southside team.

"Their advanced development is primarily due to the fact that I've had them with me since they were freshmen," said Dawson, whose team is 9-1 and ranked No. 3 in the LHSAA Division I power rankings. "At the other programs, they were with the freshmen and junior varsity teams before I had them."

Southside, in only its third year of varsity competition, reached the second round of the playoffs last season. The Sharks' veterans were on the varsity roster in 2019.

"I've had state finals teams, but I've never been able to get to this point in September with a team like we've done here with these girls," Dawson said Monday after a straight-set win over David Thibodaux.

"We're showing growth and development every week, which is exactly what I want," she said. "Back in June, I told the girls that the goal is to be at our peak come October when district rolls around. Our goal is to compete for a district championship. The best we've finished has been fourth."

Haelynn Mouton and Ava Dupre are senior leaders for the Sharks.

"Ava is an outside hitter," Dawson said. "She was out today with strep throat. Haelynn is a defensive specialist. She is our cheerleader, our captain and the motivator of our team. She is the glue that binds us all together."

Celia Vallot recorded 25 assists Monday, and Karrington Eugene registered five kills.

"Celia is the one who controls the offense," Dawson said. "She is a setter with a lot of experience. She's a three-year varsity starter who keeps us calm amid the chaos. Eugene is our star lefty outside hitter. That's an advantage for us because it puts a different angle on opponents."

The Sharks have three nondistrict matches remaining before league play begins at Barbe on Oct. 5.

"We returned a lot of starters," Dawson said. "I'm excited about that. My girls who are juniors and seniors have now been with me for three and four years. They understand our system. They're growing and maturing into fine young volleyball players.

"We're a defensive, scrappy team. Our strength has been unity. As a coach, that's the chemistry button. You're always trying to figure out how to push that button. The girls have already figured that out for me, which is fabulous."

Mouton said the Sharks have plenty of room for improvement after the 25-14, 25-11, 25-9 win at David Thibodaux.

"We let them control our pace," she said. "We're supposed to take over the tempo and make the opponent play faster. Every game, we need to set goals for ourselves. We have to go in and get every point as quickly as we can."