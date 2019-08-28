A large, close-knit group of seniors could be the key ingredient to success for the Delcambre Panthers and first-year coach Artie Liuzza, who served as an assistant during last year's 3-7 season.

"Everything is real positive," Liuzza said. "Obviously, we've had a string of losing seasons, but we have a bigger senior class with more numbers on the roster. The guys are excited about that."

The Panthers have more than triple the number of seniors from the 2018 squad.

"We have to 14-16 seniors," Liuzza said. "The three previous years, it's been seven or fewer. We had four seniors last year. I think when you have a group of seniors that big at a small school like this, there's a lot of team chemistry and camaraderie.

"A lot of these guys grew up together and have been going to school together since kindergarten. They're like brothers. Then, we also have a bigger roster with almost 50 kids. That adds up because the more kids you have, the more chemistry you have, and it all starts to snowball."

Liuzza wants to see his team hit the five-win mark, a threshold that hasn't been reached since 2010.

"We went to the playoffs in 2016 but we were 1-9 and got beaten badly by Madison Prep in the first round," he said. "The playoffs are definitely a goal. Coming off a string of losing seasons, we have to have stepping-stone goals.

"Our first stepping-stone is to get to five wins. After that, we'll see where we can go. We feel that if we get five wins, we can make it to the playoffs. Then, maybe we can position ourselves for a home playoff game."

Liuzza will continue using the Wing-T offense, and he brings back two of the top three rushers from last year in wingback Parker Nunez and fullback Tirney Dejean.

"With a year under their belt, we're expecting those two to get more and more comfortable as they run the ball," Liuzza said.

Dejean is moving from wingback to fullback to help ease the loss of junior Noah Broussard, who injured his shoulder in Week 10 last year and likely won't return until next season.

"Tirney is a very tough guy," Liuzza said. "He's a hard-nosed runner and that's why we moved him to fullback. He's doing a good job. I think the biggest thing for the fullback is getting to the line fast.

"He has the speed to do that. Then, it's cutting at the second level — the linebacker level — and that's what I've been impressed with at practice. When he gets to that second level, he's making the correct cut."

Junior Kaleb Moneaux steps into the starting quarterback role after Colt Dooley graduated.

"Kaleb has been the back-up the past two years," Liuzza said. "I've seen a lot of confidence grow in him over the summer. I'll tell you what, he throws a really good football.

"In the throwing game, you have to be able to protect the quarterback, and that's something we'll have to test out, but I'm very confident in his throwing abilities."

The offensive line should be a team strength.

"The o-line has four of five returning starters from tackle-to-tackle," Liuzza said. "We do have a freshman (Chad Oliver) at right tackle.

"The Wing-T offense is a lot of moving parts. There are some rules to it with blocking, so you have to be smart. Since there's angle-blocking involved, you don't have to be the biggest guy but you have to be technically sound."

When Moneaux does throw the ball, he has a pair of experienced receivers in senior wideout Scott Duhon and junior tight end Hayden Frederick.

"Our receivers coach, Daniel Mestayer, has them running good routes," Liuzza said. "Hayden is a big body at 6-foot-2 with very long arms. He's a very good run-blocker but also a very good pass-receiver."

Frederick will also play defensive end for a unit that surrendered 40 points per game in 2018. On top of that, the group must replace its two leading tacklers.

"We want to try to minimize guys going both ways," Liuzza said. "But at the end of the day, to be successful, we're going to have to have our best 11 on the field."

Even though the program has been in a continuous rebuilding mode for the past several years, that hasn't dampened the enthusiasm.

"For me, high school football is all about community, and I think Delcambre embodies that," Liuzza said. "It's one school, one town. The local people are amazing in supporting this school and its young people.

"We have so much crowd support with every sport. It's very exciting and almost a throwback type of place to coach. For me, that's what high school football is. It's about family, community and growing young men, and I'm excited about doing it at Delcambre."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

WB/FS Parker Nunez, 5-10, 170, Sr.

Nunez is the leading returning rusher from last year. In Week 9, he led the Panthers to a 30-28 overtime win at Jeanerette with 144 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Nunez totaled three two-point conversions in that game, including the game-winning conversion on a sweep around the left end. He is the best athlete on the team.

FB/SS Tirney Dejean, 5-9, 175, Sr.

In preparation for the move to fullback, Dejean added an extra 30 pounds during the offseason. "Parker was our feature back, but we gave Tirney the ball to keep defenses honest, and he did a good job of cutting it up in there and getting those extra yards," his coach said. Dejean totaled approximately 550 yards on the ground in 2018.

WR/CB Scott Duhon 5-10, 155, Sr.

"Scott is also a very good track athlete," Liuzza said. "I really saw him come into some competitiveness in the 4X400 relay. He caught a lot of people in his stretch of the relay, and we've talked about him carrying that over into football. He had an interception near the goal-line last year vs. Ascension Christian that he returned for a TD."

C/OT Brody Melancon, 5-10, 220, Sr.

"Brody is becoming the anchor of our offensive line," Liuzza said. "He played guard the last few years but will be our center. We graduated last year's center and feel that Brody is a very strong man, which is exactly what we need at that position. He's had to learn a new spot, but he's taken to it and doing well with it."

OT/DE Mason Frazier, 6-2, 220, Sr.

"Mason began playing for us as a sophomore and there wasn't a lot of confidence with him, but last year he had a starting role and his self-confidence increased as he played every down," Liuzza said. "I think he's finally starting to realize how big and strong he is, and we're able to do a lot more things with him blocking-wise because of his increased confidence."

2019 SCHEDULE

September

6 Westminster Christian

13 GUEYDAN

20 Centerville

27 CATHOLIC-NEW IBERIA*

October

4 Franklin*

11 ASCENSION EPISCOPAL*

18 Loreauville*

25 JEANERETTE*

31 West St. Mary*

November

8 Houma Christian*

* denotes district game

HOME GAMES ALL CAPS