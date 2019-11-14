KENNER — Perhaps it didn’t feel real to Highland Baptist volleyball coach Brigette Boudreaux until she said it out loud.
What exactly did her Bears do during Thursday’s Division V quarterfinal match against Sacred Heart-Grand Coteau?
“We just swept a team when we were the underdog,” Boudreaux said. “It’s unbelievable. I kept thinking it was a dream every time I looked at the score.”
Not only did No. 11 Highland win its quarterfinal game in its first appearance in the LHSAA state tournament, doing so as the lowest remaining seed in any of the five playoff brackets. The Bears (27-15) dominated.
Highland beat the third-seeded Saints (24-9) in straight sets (25-23, 25-18, 25-21) to advance to the semifinals for the first time in program history. The Bears, who will take on district rival No. 2 Central Catholic at 10 a.m. Friday, have been members of the LHSAA for eight years.
“The key was trusting each other,” Boudreaux said. “We had good passes, so our offense was hot.”
Thursday’s quarterfinal was a rematch of an early-season meeting between the two squads, when Sacred Heart-GC beat Highland in two sets (25-19, 25-16) in the Bears’ tournament on Sept. 7.
“That was the beginning of the season,” Boudreaux said. “A lot can happen between now and then.”
Indeed, Highland turned the tables on the Saints more than two month later, led by Marin Barras’ 20 kills and Bri Sensley’s 28 assists.
Still, Boudreaux wasn’t expecting to sweep.
“I thought it would be a lot of games like the first game,” Boudreaux said. “Like real tight.”
The state tournament appearance and the semifinal victory is a long time coming for Boudreaux, who’s coach Highland for 15 years.
“It’s huge,” Boudreaux said. “I think when we got here they knew we would get to the semifinals, and that helps, to have the confidence. Because when you’re coming in as a newbie and you don’t have the experience, that can rattle your cage pretty good. But they came in there confident, and just to see it happen for them is super exciting.”
Division IV
No. 7 NOTRE DAME 3, No. 2 DUNHAM 2: In her 21 years coaching Notre Dame, Tara Young has never had a team seeded this low reach the state tournament.
In fact, the last time the Pioneers were seeded seventh, like they are now, they were eliminated in the second round. That’s the only time in Young’s tenure Notre Dame didn’t reach the state tournament.
“Notre Dame sitting at seven doesn’t make teams feel good,” Young said.
So in Young’s mind, Notre Dame (28-18) was playing with house money in Thursday’s Division IV quarterfinal match against No. 2 Dunham. It’s part of the reason why, even when the Tigers (36-7) rallied from two sets down to even the match, the veteran coach remained calm with her inexperience group.
“Our whole season has been nerve-wracking,” Young said. “But I’ve been telling them the last several weeks, ‘OK, we just got to keep getting better.’
"One of the things we needed to get better at all season was finishing, closing, sealing the deal. I was like, ‘Hey, you guys picked a really good time because we got to get better at it right now. You’re given an opportunity to get better right here.’ So it was sweet.”
Notre Dame survived the furious Dunham rally to win in five sets (25-16, 25-21, 23-25, 21-25, 15-13) and advance to the semifinals for the second year in a row. The Pios will play third-seeded Pope John Paul II at 11:50 a.m. Friday.
Lily Morgan’s 23 kills and 18 digs paced Notre Dame. Morgan Alleman led the team with 34 digs, while Sydnie Dailey tallied 51 assists.
“I just got done telling my guys, ‘You’re down to eight teams. There’s not going to be any team that’s goes, ‘OK, I’m done.’ So I didn’t expect Dunham to do that," Young said. "I was just hoping that my girls could have sealed it, but (Dunham) started playing better. So it’s not always just your team. So hats off to Dunham.”
Division II
No. 1 TEURLINGS CATHOLIC 3, No. 9 LAKESHORE 1: There really wasn’t a moment Teurlings Catholic coach Terry Hebert felt comfortable during his top-seeded Rebels’ Division II quarterfinal matchup against No. 9 Lakeshore.
Well, at least not until his team had a 24-11 lead in the final set of a four-set victory (25-19, 23-25, 25-20, 25-12).
“That’s the best No. 9 seed we’ve ever played,” Hebert said. "The setter is phenomenal. The libero is phenomenal. It may have looked like smooth sailing, but it wasn’t. They’re a good team.”
“We did some things that were kind of uncharacteristics, and I think it was just from nerves,” Hebert added. “We probably overlooked this team. We probably should have taken them a little more seriously, obviously.”
Still, the six-time champion Rebels (42-6) prevailed behind Paige Guidry’s 27 kills and 23 digs. Cicily Hidalgo recorded 31 digs and added 17 kills. Emma Cother was responsible for 55 assists.
Teurlings will play the winner of the Vandebilt Catholic-St. Thomas More quarterfinal match at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
“I kind of like the fact that we dropped a set,” Hebert said. “It kind of humbled us and exposed some of our weaknesses. … Three or four key players, it was their first time in this arena, so I think their emotions kind of got the best of them. Going into tomorrow, it’s just controlling those emotions now and making plays.”