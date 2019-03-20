It can be hard enough to win games in a sport known for its unpredictability. And when you play a competitive nondistrict schedule, like the Breaux Bridge High School baseball program often does, the idea of going undefeated doesn’t seem feasible.
But here the Tigers are, standing at 14-0 after winning Tuesday’s district opener against archrival Cecilia and with a home game against Jennings scheduled for Wednesday night.
Breaux Bridge has outscored opponents 113-32 during the first month of the season, beating a pair of state champions (Loreauville and Notre Dame) and a runner-up (Iota) in the process.
Kyle Cormier is nearing 20 years as the coach of a program he once played for, and success hasn’t been foreign. Though still searching for the program’s first state final appearance, the Tigers have been to Class 4A semifinals three times under Cormier (2007, 2016 and 2017) and lost to eventual-champion Benton in the quarterfinals last season.
Breaux Bridge returned five position players from last year’s quarterfinal team, including all-state members like Christian Gonzalez and Cole Mouton, so double-digit wins at the end of March isn’t a shocker. But undefeated? Cormier couldn’t have expected that, and it’s not just because it’s difficult to do.
Even last year, when the top-seeded Tigers won 22 straight games heading into the quarterfinals, they lost the season opener and two other times before district play.
“To be honest, last year at this point, we basically had everything solved,” Cormier said. “We had everything figured out lineup-wise and different things. Now, we still have a few question marks to be quite honest. So I think last year, that was the difference. … I thought we played some pretty good teams early on this year. I thought we got some pretty good wins. We’re really not playing solid yet.”
What’s not a question mark is the Tigers’ pitching staff, which is as deep as Cormier has ever had. So deep that even Mouton, who didn’t give up an earned run until the second round of the playoffs last year, hasn’t been the Tigers’ most consistent arm thus far.
“He hasn’t been himself every game, but he’s pitched well enough for us to win every game he’s been there,” Cormier said of Mouton. “But I’ve seen him sharper at times. We have a few a guys that have been really, really consistent for us. Caleb Seroski, Keegan Cormier, my kid, and Gage Colligan have been really, really consistent for us. Keegan’s a junior. The rest are all seniors. So we’re graduating some really, really good arms.
“Christian Gonzalez is another one who’s looked really good early on. He kind of got hit a little bit, and he walked a few guys his last outing more than he normally does. So his last couple of outings haven’t been Christian-like but still really, really, really good.”
Gonzalez and Mouton have helped make up for some of the losses in the lineup, like All-State honorees Julian Leon and Tanner Dalfrey. Gonzalez, who Cormier calls the best overall player he’s ever coached, moved into Dalfrey’s spot at the top of lineup, while Mouton replaced Gonzalez in the 3-hole.
The new starters don’t lack talent, just seasoning. The move to varsity ball for these less-experienced players involves “growing pains,” Cormier said.
“We had four good senior starters that we lost last year that were really, really solid, and we had some question marks to replace them,” Cormier said. “I think we’ve done a decent job in some positions, adequate enough, that I’m pleased with. But there’s still a few that we haven’t settled in on, position-wise. It’s still kind of revolving door.”
Still, Breaux Bridge is loaded with options in the outfield, and the infield features “a bunch of shortstops all over,” Cormier said. That, coupled with dominance the Tigers have shown on the mound, has Cormier optimistic about the second half of the season, even if Breaux Bridge doesn’t enter the playoffs unscathed.
“We’ve got a good mixture of non-district games over the next stretch that are really, really going to challenge us. I think we’re going to see some Division I arms, so that’s definitely going to help us. … So we’re going to get pushed, not only in district but also that third game of the week. The way it falls, I think we’re going to see at least three aces (in the nondistrict games).”