The Opelousas Tigers hold the No. 1 LHSAA Division II non-select power rating with three straight wins following a Week 1 loss to Teurlings Catholic.
Last week, the Tigers rallied from a 14-0 deficit to win 28-21 at Class 5A St. Amant in its raucous stadium known at "The Pit."
"It was a real hostile environment," Tigers coach Jimmy Zachery Jr. "We knew it was going to be a tough task. You never want to fall behind to a good team, but we rose to the occasion.
"I can't say enough about our kids. We challenged them at the half, and they answered the call."
Quarterback Zach Malveaux accounted for all four of the Tigers' scores, running for two TDs and passing for two. Malveaux completed 5 of 12 passes for 118 yards and two scores, a 64-yarder to Mekhi Jones and a 24-yard pass to Kory Fontenot.
"He's going to go down as one of the best to play quarterback in Opelousas High history," Zachery said of Malveaux, a sophomore. "That's saying a lot.
"We timed him at 4.5 in the 40-yard dash. He has a great arm and is really smart with the ball."
The Tigers will try to tame the Leesville Tigers and star running Xavier Ford in a non-district home game this week.
Ford has rushed for 935 yards on 124 carries with eight touchdowns. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound sophomore has topped the 200-yard rushing mark each of the last three weeks with a season-high 282 yards on 30 carries with two TDs in last week's 26-0 win over Catholic-New Iberia.
"It's going to boil down to the trenches and not giving up big plays," Zachery said of the pivotal factors for this week's game.
Bears can pass too
When you think of the veer offense, the triple option and power running are often the first things that come to mind.
The Carencro Bears rush the ball effectively from their veer offense, but opponents should be wary of loading the box after quarterback Chantz Ceaser passed for 161 yards and three TDs on seven completions in a 43-0 win at Sulphur.
Four completions and 131 of those yards went to freshman receiver Chantz Babineaux, who had a TD catch and also threw for a two-point conversion.
'He's a hard worker who loves the game," Bears coach Tony Courville said of the 5-foot-11, 175-pound Babineaux.
"He takes every rep seriously. That's unique, especially in this day and age."
Carencro, (3-1 overall, 2-1 District 3-5A) which hosts New Iberia (1-3, 1-2) this week, is making life difficult for opposing defenses with its no-huddle offense. The up-tempo approach keeps defenses off-balance and limits wholesale substitutions.
"I'm a defensive coordinator by trade," Courville said. "During the offseason, we got to thinking about the no-huddle offense. People try to do it to our defense, so not us? We messed around with it in the spring, so why not try it?
"Just because we're a predominately run team - that doesn't mean we can't go tempo. We get in some spread formations in a one-back shotgun, and we also throw it out of the veer. As long as we average four yards a play, we're happy."
Rebels still haven't peaked
The Teurlings Catholic Rebels are certainly off to a hot 4-0 start heading into Friday’s 7 p.m. home game against Breaux Bridge.
The offense possesses one of the area’s top quarterbacks in Preston Welch (49-83-2, 903 yds, 12 TDs) and the most explosive receivers in Kentrell Prejean (17-533, 8 TDs).
But that doesn’t include a relative unknown talented sophomore receiver in Carlos O’Brien.
“He’s got a chance to be unbelievable,” TCH coach Dane Charpentier said. “He’s still a baby. He’s a sophomore, but he’s got the tools to be unbelievable. Development is a process and he took a big step (Friday). That’s all I’ll say.
“He’s as good as he looks and better, because he’s still got a lot of growing to do and he’s still got a lot of developing to do. You’re talking about a kid whose played more basketball than football in his life, so he’s still developing into a total football player.”
But even after the impressive 38-14 road win over Notre Dame, Charpentier still has hopes of being more effective in the running game to complement his passing attack.
“We’re one piece short of the puzzle,” he said. “We’ve got to be able to run the football when people know that we’re going to run it. But Notre Dame, not many people run the ball on their front. It’s a chore.
“So I don’t want to be too hard on our guys, but when you get a lead, you’ve got to be able to run the ball and get first downs.”