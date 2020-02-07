FRIDAY’S GAMES
Girls Scores
Crowley 49, David Thibodaux 14
Ascension Episcopal 27, Delcambre 20
St. Thomas More 49, Westgate 35
Sulphur 62, Comeaux 24
Lafayette 45, Southside 26
Barbe 40, New Iberia 39
Carencro 54, Teurlings 36
Abbeville 56, St. Martinville 44
Iota 61, Church Point 33
Ville Platte 47, Mamou 38
Lafayette Christian 43, Lake Arthur 28
Grand Lake 76, Gueydan 44
Opelousas Catholic 50, Westminster 30
North Central 55, Sacred Heart 42
Vermilion Catholic 58, Hanson Memorial 45
Highland Baptist 59, Covenant Christian 27
Northwest 76, Ville Platte 39
Crowley 49, David Thibodaux 14
DAVID THIBODAUX (14) Daisia Bradley 2, Nyia Senegal 2, Destinee Francis 1, Jay’Lazia Malveaux 5.
CROWLEY (49) Tyzaneka Price 9, Akia Richardson 5, Taylor Perkins 10, Myraneika Lastrapes 5, Caithin Dregin 2, Imani Jackson 10, Mya Lastrapes2, Spiritual Guidry 5.
David Thibodaux 0 2 5 7 - 14
Crowley 12 9 15 13 - 49
Total Fouls: David Thibodaux 16, Crowley 11.
Ascension Episcopal 27, Delcambre 20
ASCENSION EPISCOPAL (27) Ak Charbonnet 8, Maddy Justus 2, Annie Mouton 11, Camille Blanchard 3, Dayton Musso 3. Totals: 6(3)4-13.
DELCAMBRE (20) Lexi Guidry 2, Rhen Broussard 3, Amiyah Decuire 15. Totals: 3(4)2-2.
Ascension Episcopal 10 4 13 0 - 27
Delcambre 5 0 8 7 - 20
3-pointers - Ascension Episcopal: Mouton 3; Delcambre: Broussard 1, Decuire 3. Total Fouls: Ascension Episcopal 7, Delcambre 12.
St. Thomas More 49, Westgate 35
ST. THOMAS MORE (49) Izzy Carter 2, Angelle Doucet 7, Claire Hader 7, Caroline Mcdaniel 8, Sophie Perkins 9, Olivia Guidry 9, Annelise Davis 7. Totals 15(2) 10-17.
WESTGATE (35) Asia Marshell 9, Tanijha Daye 2, Keyonna Armelin 4, Tavianna Alexander 4, Ramiah Allen 2, Johneisha Johnson 4, Aliyanna Lewis 4, Ahmariyon Turner 6.Totals 11(4) 1-4.
St. Thomas More 5 16 12 16 - 49
Delcambre 10 8 10 7 - 35
3-pointers - St. Thomas More: Doucet 1, Hader 1; Westgate: Marshell 3, Alexander 1. Total Fouls: St. Thomas More 10, Westgate 17.
Highland Baptist 59, Covenant Christian 27
HIGHLAND BAPTIST (59) Dusti Abshire 6, Jasey Roy 12, Bri Sensley 8, Braylie Derouen 8, Payton Clark 3, Mindy Charpenter 2, Marun Barras 20.
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (27) J. Johnson 5, C Odom 2, J Sauceberry 2, K Harrison 3, K Jasper 2, A Matthews 5, B Neville 3, I Allridge 5.
Highland Baptist 18 16 10 15 - 59
Covenant Christian 2 7 7 11 - 27
3-pointers - Highland Baptist: Mouton 3; Covenant Christian: Broussard 1, Decuire 3. Total Fouls: Highland Baptist 18, Covenant Christian 20.
Northwest 76, Ville Platte 39
NORTHWEST (76) Mary Leday 19, Kaitlyn Manuel 16, Jala Thierry 9, Tashianna Fontenot 8, Braylin Charles 8, Khalil Malone 7, Kinsley Batiste 7, Makalyn Savoy 2. Totals: 33 (2) 8-12
VILLE PLATTE (39) Alyssa Soileu 10, Yandryna Wilson 7, Shayla Hickerson 6, J’Kyra Jackson 6, Jayla Williams 5, Kayden Coward 2, Alyssa Fontenot 2, Trinity Leday 1 .Totals: 15 (4) 5-7.
Northwest 29 10 18 19 - 76
Ville Platte 5 9 13 12 - 39
3-pointers - Northwest: Thierry 1, Batiste 1; Ville Platte: Soileau 1, WIlson 1, Jackson 2. Total Fouls: Northwest 10, Ville Platte 8.
Boys Scores
Crowley 69, David Thibodaux 42
St. Martinville 108, Abbeville 62
Carencro 53, Teurlings 49
Breaux Bridge 47, Cecilia 43
St. Thomas More 71, Westgate 56
Episcopal Acadiana 54, Bell City 37
Acadiana 56, Sam Houston 43
New Iberia 59, Barbe 33
Lafayette High 62, Southside 56
Beau Chene 58, Livonia 52
LaGrange 52, North Vermilion 45
Kaplan 61, Erath 52
Northwest 62, Pine Prairie 37
Ascension Episcopal 46, Delcambre 41
Jeanerette 75, Houma Christian 39
Lafayette Christian 68, Lake Arthur 36
St. Edmund 69, Catholic-PC 40
Highland Baptist 64, Covenant Christian 51
Grand Lake 92, Gueydan 54
North Central 79, Sacred Heart-VP 25
Opelousas Catholic 97, Westminster 47
Crowley 69, David Thibodaux 42
CROWLEY (69) Bryan Montgomery 13, Kyris Savoy 10, Ronderick Nelson 4, Braeden Board 7, .Jaylon Wiltz 2, Noah Hayes 25, Haylen Mouton 8.
DAVID THIBODAUX (42) Cody Brown 5, Chukwka Nuanji 4, Coby Harris 9, Samuel Harris 4, Joseph Borel 9, Braylon Gabriel 2, Christopher Wiltz 9.
Crowley 16 13 23 17 - 69
David Thibodeaux 11 4 13 14 - 42
3-pointers - Crowley: Savoy 1, Mouton 2; David Thibodeaux: Brown 1. Total Fouls: Crowley 17, David Thibodeaux 13.
St. Martinville 108, Abbeville 62
ST MARTINVILLE (108) .Andrew Savoy 6, Jayvyn Duncan 7, Datayvious Gabriel 18, Jalen Mitchell 30, Xavier Roberts 9, Xavier Kately 4, Harvey Broussard 12, Tanner Harrison 16, Brandon Singleton 2, Davontre Alexander 4. Totals. 37(8)10-10
ABBEVILLE (62) Zontra Scott 11, Jakari Grogan 10, Reggie Henderson 4, Walle Baudoin 2, Mckinley Nicholas15, Dominique Collins 3, Mckinsey Nicholas 10. Totals 23(0) 16-25.
Saint Martinville 27 26 23 32 - 108
Abbeville 5 18 17 22 - 62
3-pointers - Saint Martinville: Jalen Mitchell 3, Xavier Roberts 1, Harvey Broussard 1, Tanner Harrison 1 ; Abbeville: 0. Total Fouls: Saint Martinville 19, Abbeville15.
Carencro 53, Teurlings 49
TEURLINGS (49) Caleb Thomas 9, Jacob Broussard 7, Colin Sinitiere 11, Julian Guy 6, Noah Fontenot 14. Totals: 13 (5) 6-12.
CARENCRO (53) Kalil Gray 12, Bailey Despanie 11, Jatrell Marks 9, Rashad Onezine 2, Byron Fobbs 19. Totals: 12 (7) 8-17.
Teurlings 5 17 10 17 - 49
Carencro 16 10 10 17 - 53
3-pointers - Teurlings: Thomas 2, Broussard 1, Sinitiere 1, Fontenot 1; Carencro: Gray 4, Marks 1, Fobbs 2. Total Fouls: Teurlings 18, Carencro 14.
Breaux Bridge 47, Cecilia 43
BREAUX BRIDGE (47) Deandre Hypolite 6, Trevonte Sylvester 4, Dalton Alexander 15, Kavion Martin 10, Kyser Pratt 6, Tylynn Menard 6. Totals: 11 (4) 7-20.
CECILIA (43) Ethan Howard 5, Jacolby Begnaud 6, Korvean Babineaux 2, Joe Bob Wiltz 10, Avontez Ledet 20. Totals: 7 (7) 8-15.
Breaux Bridge 14 10 15 4 - 47
Cecilia 9 11 10 13 - 43
3-pointers - Cecilia: Begnaud 2, Babineaux 2, Ledet 3 ; Breaux Bridge: Alexander 4, Pratt 2. Total Fouls: Breaux Bridge 11, Cecilia 20.
St. Thomas More 71, Westgate 56
WESTGATE (56) Keydraih Calligan 12, Perryion Sam 20, JaQuiallen Allen 3, Danny Lewis 8, Derrick Williams 1, Tyrell Antoine 7, Daniel Herron 3, Travyn Gardner 2. Totals: 19 (5) 3-9.
ST. THOMAS MORE (71) Braylen Logan 7, Spencer Hebert 2, Jaden Shelvin 13, Carter Domingue 17, Jack Bech 4, Reece Melancon 10, Noah Bourque 14, Christian Trahan 2, Lucas Mouton 1, Bryce Bouillian 1. Totals: 22 (0) 27-41.
Westgate 10 9 8 29 - 56
St. Thomas More 12 18 17 24 - 71
3-pointers - Westgate: Sam 4, Gardner 1. Total Fouls: Westgate 20, St. Thomas More 18.
Records: St. Thomas More 25-5