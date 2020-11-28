NEW IBERIA — The playoffs carry a different intensity level.
For New Iberia coach Curt Ware and Southside coach Josh Fontenot, their teams answered the call for that intensity increase in a completely contrasting fashion. The Yellow Jackets followed their game plan to perfection early and often in the first half, jumping out to a 26-0 lead at the break.
NISH ran the ball for 395 yards in the game, led by Markel Linzer’s 256 yards and four touchdowns. Southside didn’t score until late in the third quarter after the game was well in hand for NISH.
The Yellow Jackets kept their feet on the gas late in the fourth quarter, adding a pair of touchdowns and capping off a first-round playoff route, 53-13.
“Southside played hard the entire game,” Ware said. “When you’re down 26-0, they could have given up and they didn’t. We are playing really well right now and I thought overall, we had a real good game plan coming in.”
The Sharks, on the other hand, seemingly stayed on the bus for the entire first half. Of Southside’s 246 yards of total offense, 210 came in the second half. Fontenot said there is no chance for the program to take the next step forward until the Sharks understand what playoff football is all about.
“We have to learn what this process is and what the intensity level of the playoffs is,” Fontenot said. “It’s different. We have to do it from the beginning. We showed some pride in the second half and I am proud of that, but until we can learn to fight from the beginning and treat these situations as important as they are, we are going to struggle to win these types of football games.”
The Sharks had no answer for Linzer, who scored his four touchdowns on runs of 38, 68, 56 and 42. Ware said Linzer has always been a dynamic football player, but this year he has turned into a dynamic running back.
“He’s learning how to be a running back,” Ware said. “He has always been fast, but now he’s learning what it takes to be an effective back. When he gets loose, there ain’t too many people who are going to catch him.”
New Iberia doesn’t normally throw the ball a lot — and it only threw it four times Friday night — but the four passes were effective, going for 15 yards per completion. Ware said he knows most teams are going to stack the box against them and he said it’s going to be a necessity to keep defenses honest as the Yellow Jackets move on in the postseason.
“We have to be able to back some people up if we need to,” Ware said. “We get specific packages in there and the right personnel and we’ll take a chance to throw the ball deep.”
Since a midseason loss to Lafayette High, Ware said NISH has been playing its best football of the season. The Yellow Jackets' second-round opponent is Zachary, a perennial state powerhouse that Ware said will be tough to beat, but not impossible.
“Since the loss to Lafayette High, where we did not play well, we have gotten better and better each week,” Ware said. “I think we have a good playoff team and we know Zachary is going to be a tall task. They’re an extremely good football team, but if we keep playing defense the way we’ve been playing and running the football, it will always give us a chance.”