It certainly wasn’t the most fun these two offenses are going to have all season long.

But it’ll likely be the most important film the two coaching staffs watch for a long time.

In a game dominated by the two defenses, the Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams subdued the homestanding Lafayette Christian Knights 21-0 in a season-opening showdown of returning state champions.

Don’t let the score fool you. This was a defensive slugfest for most of the game.

The Rams took the 7-0 lead late in the first quarter and had to cling to that slim lead until scoring two touchdowns in the final 51 seconds of play to ice it.

“They’re good on defense and we knew it,” Acadiana coach Matt McCullough said. “I think the biggest thing with us today is that we’ve got to get better on to get better on some assignments. I thought we had a chance to score a few times and we missed assignments. But they’re a good defensive team.

“First game of the year without a spring – six or seven new guys up there that hadn’t played in a certain position. I think this game playing against such a good defense is going to help us improve a bunch.”

There wasn’t much offense, but there were plenty of speed and lots of hitting for four quarters.

Acadiana’s defense held the Knights to minus yardage on 10 plays to go along with four interceptions on the night.

On the flip side, LCA’s defense held Acadiana’s vaunted veer to 19 plays of gaining two or fewer yards.

“Coach (Jacarde) Carter did an outstanding job along with the defensive staff of preparing our kids for tonight,” LCA director of football operations Trev Faulk said. “I know everybody thinks of the veer as a ball control, grind-it-out offense, and it really is. But these guys want to hit the home run.

“That’s kind of the goal coming in, to make them drive the ball and then come up with some critical stops. Our kids were able to do that for 90 percent of the night tonight. We just came up a little bit short.”

It was a bittersweet start of the game for the Knights. On the good side, LCA picked up five first downs and reached the Rams’ 11 on its first drive. On the bad side of things, though, the drive ended with a Caleb Arceneaux interception on a play that resulted in Knights’ quarterback Ryan Roberts injuring his shoulder.

That freshman JuJuan Johnson was forced into action. Sure, he made plenty of mistakes – three interceptions on 11-of-27 passing – but also showed a presence on the field for a ninth grader.

“He’s got a chance to be pretty doggone good,” Faulk said. “That’s a tough environment against one of the best defenses in the state. They’re really good. There’s no denying that. He showed some poise. He showed some things … that the game is not too big for him.

“I don’t have full report on Roberts yet, but it’s looking like we’re going to need the youngster to lead us and grow up pretty quickly for us in the next few games.”

Arceneaux returned that interception almost 90 yards, but a penalty set up shop at the LCA 40. Acadiana’s offense responded with an 11-play, 40-yard drive in 6:17 to grab the 7-0 lead on a 6-yard Tyvin Zeno touchdown run with 2:04 left in the opening period.

“I thought we were better,” McCullough said. “I thought our running backs ran hard. I think the biggest deal was – we didn’t have a turnover, we didn’t have any fumbles, our quarterback ran the offense well.

“We just had some crucial penalties and a few crucial missed assignments. We just have to get better – again some young guys playing and they’ll get better and better each week. The biggest thing is just to keep improving.”

The biggest offensive plays of the night for the Rams were turned in by speedy sophomore back Kevan Williams, who exploded on runs of 36 and 48 yards in the first half en route to finishing with 110 yards on eight carries.

“Kevan is a guy we think can be good,” McCullough said.

But “I think it was a mistake here and there that kind of shut down a few drives. We’ve got to get better at that.”

As a result, the Knights only trailed 7-0 for almost three quarters. Kennedy Pierre ended one LCA drive with an interception, before junior Draulin Anthony provided the exclamation point with two interceptions to slam the door on the Knights.

All four interceptions were in the red zone. Anthony returned the first pick 57 yards to set up a 13-yard TD run by Jerimiah Brown with 51 seconds.

Then Anthony returned the second one 29 yards for a touchdown.

“He’s a tremendous, tremendous athlete,” McCullough said of Anthony. “He’s extremely gifted. We knew that and now everybody else around is going to know that.”

The Rams finished with 221 yards rushing, compared to 151 total yards for the Knights.

“I think this offense has a chance to be really good as we move along,” McCullough said.