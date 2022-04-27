The Carencro Golden Bears baseball season came to a shocking end Tuesday afternoon.
No. 10-seeded Carencro lost to No. 23 Warren Easton 5-3 in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
Carencro head coach Thomas Tillery was emotional after his team’s season ending loss Tuesday. Tillery said he did not have much to say to his team after the game.
“I am at a loss of words, but I just told them I love them,” Tillery said. “I got choked up a few times after the game because this may not be the most talented team but definitely the best team I have had here.”
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fifth inning when Cerencro was able to score three runs. Carencro had momentum but Warren Easton did not let the three run lead affect them.
Heading into the top of the sixth inning after building a 3-0 lead Carencro’s defense began to unravel. Several infield errors was the ultimate downfall on Carencro’s season.
“We have had those moments a fee times this season,” Tillery said. “We forget that the other team is working as hard as us to extend innings while we are trying to shorten them.”
Carencro pitcher Bryson Menard, who had seven strikeouts in the game up to that point, gave up a double that scored two runs which cut their lead to one run.
Warren Easton was able to tie the game before going to the bottom of the sixth inning.
Menard would be pulled from the game in the top of the 7th inning after allowing two more runs which gave Warren Easton a 5-3 lead.
James Heiken would finish the inning but Carencro’s offense was not able to get anything past the Warren Easton defense and the game ended.
Tillery said he thought Menard played well enough to win Tuesday’s playoff game but the team could not make the play they needed to win.
“It came down to who can make the play, and we could not make the play,” Tillery said. “Any time you give a team extra outs especially in a one game playoff series it can hurt you and they (Warren Easton) did so you have to tip your cap to them and I wish them the beat of luck.”
Carencro players and coaches met in the outfield after the game and an emotional scene of players and coaches embracing each other played out.
Several players and coaches shed tears as they hugged and copped with the fact that their season has come to an end.
Tillery had high praise for his seniors after the game. Fighting back tears Tillery said the seniors were a big factor to the team’s success this season and they meant more to the team than anyone will know.
“I might’ve disciplined this team a handful of times because our seniors led,” Tillery said. “They took ownership of this team and ran with it and came up short, but God I could not have asked for a better senior class.”