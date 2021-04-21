NEW IBERIA - Catholic High got three hits and five RBIs from Jodi Suire to eliminate No. 9 Ascension Episcopal 12-2 in five innings in a Division III opening-round playoff game on Tuesday.
The No. 8 Lady Panthers (12-15) advanced to the quarterfinals, where they'll travel to No. 1 Notre Dame on Thursday.
"It was just a good night for me," Suire said. "I've been working on my hitting, which has been helping. It paid off."
Riley White, Laurie Badeaux, Braye Bernard and Mia Porrier had two hits apiece for Catholic High.
White and Michelle Sapienza, who scored two runs, both doubled, and Suire added a triple.
"We executed well at the plate," Catholic High coach Angela Badeaux said. "Sometimes we're not patient enough. We have a tendency to help the opposing pitcher out too much. But we were patient today and took our time at the plate like we should."
The Lady Panthers drew three walks in the first inning and five total with Kayla Broussard earning two walks.
"It's hard to be patient at the plate at times," Badeaux said. "When you have a 3-0 count and they throw you something good, you want to go after that pitch.
"We were patient tonight, though. We worked on that all year, trying to be patient at the plate. And then being aggressive when it's time to be aggressive."
Once the Lady Panthers got on base, they were aggressive with seven stolen bases. Bernard led the way with three steals.
"We like to be aggressive on the base paths, especially when we have room to be aggressive," Badeaux said.
"We had a great game. The best strategy is to keep your foot on the gas. We started off a little slowly, then kept our foot on the gas by scoring three runs in every inning."
Clean-up hitter Laurie Badeaux was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI.
"Laurie has been my hot bat all season," Angela Badeaux said. "She has the highest batting average (.450) and she leads the team in RBIs (30). Jody is right behind her.
"We had some good at-bats and no errors in the field. Jody Suire was clutch for us with 5 RBIs. She earned her keep today. As a senior, what a way to go out at home."
Badeaux said that her team, which began the year 2-10, has had problems with errors at times.
"The games that we did lose early in the season, it was one inning that lost it for us," she said. "One bad inning killed us in a bunch of games."
On Tuesday, White threw out consecutive baserunners that were attempting to steal second base and Bernard robbed a Blue Gator of extra bases by snagging a line drive in the fifth inning.
"That was major," Badeaux said. "We have a great catcher in Riley White. She had great throwdowns to second base."
Porrier pitched a complete game and allowed five hits with five strikeouts.
"Mia is a freshman. She has a lot to look forward to," said Badeaux, who is excited about the opportunity to challenge the top-seeded Lady Pioneers (25-6) in the quarterfinals.
"It's mental. If I can prepare these girls mentally tomorrow, we'll give them a run in the next round. We're ready. I told them that we're going to go and play our best game. We're going to execute on every play and every at-bat. That's what we're going to do. We're going to put our best foot forward."
Suire said the Lady Panthers will need to continue playing good defense to have a shot at an upset.
"We're preparing slowly, but surely, each day," she said. "Against Notre Dame, we'll definitely need to get our defense together and figure things out, as well as get hits from the bottom half of our lineup."