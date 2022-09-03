CECILIA – For the first time since 2017, the Cecilia Bulldogs their St. Martin Parish showdown with St. Martinville.
Behind a strong performance from quarterback Diesel Solari and clutch plays on special teams by Colin Knott and Scout Melancon, the Bulldogs claimed a 35-33 win over parish rival St. Martinville on Friday.
“This is an amazing win for us,” Solari said. “St. Martinville is a good football team. I have a lot of respect for them. This is a big win for us, and it is a win we needed after the way we played in the jamboree against STM.”
With the win, the Bulldogs (1-0) snapped a three-game losing streak to the Tigers.
WHAT HAPPENED
In a game that was back and forth, the Bulldogs found themselves trailing 33-32 with 7:57 remaining in the game. However, as they did on several occasions in the game, the Bulldogs put together what turned out to be a game-winning drive. Behind Solari, who rushed for 20 yards and passed for 35 yards on the drive, the Bulldogs moved the football down to the Tigers’ 4 before sending out Knott for a game-winning field goal attempt.
Knott, who was kicking in a varsity game for only the second time in his career, missed two PAT’s earlier in the game. Admittedly down on himself, Knott gathered himself and nailed the 23-yard field goal to put the Bulldogs ahead 35-33 with 3:09 remaining in the game.
“You just have to do what you have to do for your teammates,” Knott said. “I was really down on myself after missing those PAT’s, but my coaches picked me up. I knew we needed that kick, and I just wanted to pull this out for my teammates.”
Despite Knott’s struggles, Bulldogs head coach Dennis Skains said his confidence never wavered in his senior, who also plays fullback.
“Colin was out there blocking his butt off and then he has to go kick while he is exhausted,” Skains said. “So, because he was exhausted, he missed a couple kicks early. But I was confident in Colin and I will always believe in Colin.”
The Tigers had one last chance at a game-winning drive, but on fourth down and 19 from their own 29, the drive ended with an interception at midfield.
TURNING POINT
Clinging to a 27-26 lead with a little more than a minute remaining in the third quarter, the Tigers were forced to punt from their own 36. Once the ball was snapped, the Bulldogs got a lot of pressure and Melancon blocked the punt which was recovered and returned to the Tigers’ 14-yard line.
Four plays later, the Bulldogs had regained the lead 32-27 on a two-yard touchdown run by Germonie Davis with 11:54 remaining in the fourth quarter.
STATISTICAL LEADERS
Solari proved to be every bit of a dual-threat, as he rushed for 161 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries, while also completing 8-of-14 passes for 125 yards.
“I feel like I played alright,” Solari said. “I don’t think it was a great game for me, but my offensive line did an amazing job.”
While Solari believes he could have done better, Bulldogs head coach Dennis Skains was more than pleased with his performance.
“St. Martinville has some special kids over there and we have some special kids here too,” Skains said. “And one of ours wears No. 4. Diesel is special. He is a hard worker and two to three times a game, he is going to do something that makes you do a double take and it showed (Friday).”
The Bulldogs’ victory overshadowed a stellar rushing performance by the Tigers’ Steven Blanco, who was a one-man wrecking crew. Blanco rushed for 209 yards and three touchdowns in the first half on the way to finishing with a game-high 289 yards on 22 carries and four touchdowns.
Blanco had three runs of 40 yards or more including touchdown runs of 50 and 69 yards in the first half. Blanco also had a 46-yard run on the Tigers’ first possession that setup his one-yard touchdown plunge.