BOYS SOCCER
Tuesday’s scores
Acadiana 9, Comeaux 1; Southside 5, Barbe 0; Lafayette High 1, Sulphur 1; St. Thomas More 9, Carencro 1; Ascension Episcopal 8, Westgate 0; North Vermilion 7, Cecilia 0; David Thibodeaux 2, Vermilion Catholic 0; Erath 7, Westgate 0; Ascension Episcopal 12, Kaplan 4; Westminster 4, Opelousas 1; ESA 8, Opelousas Catholic 0.
Goals – B. Guidry 2, B. Fritz 1, B. Hebert 1, E. Gutierrez 1, E. Flores 1, J. Martinez 1, G. Palacios 1, J. Duran 1. Assists – B. Hebert 3, B. Fritz 1, B. Ortez 1, J. Duran 1, C. Escobar 1. Saves – E. Franco 4. Record: Acadiana 7-4-2. Next: Acadiana hosts New Iberia on Thursday.
Friday’s Games
Acadiana at New Iberia, Comeaux at Sulphur, North Vermilion at Beau Chene, Carencro vs Episcopal, St. Thomas More at Teurlings, Opelousas Catholic at Abbeville, St. Martinville at Opelousas,
Saturday’s Games
Ascension Episcopal vs Episcopal, Vermilion Catholic at Lafayette Christian, Notre Dame at Westminster,
GIRLS SOCCER
Tuesday’s Scores
Acadiana 6, Comeaux 0; Grace Christian 4, New Iberia 0; Southside 1, Barbe 0; Sam Houston 5, Beau Chene 2; St. Thomas More 8, Carencro 0; Catholic-NI 3, Teurlings 1; David Thibodaux 8, Westgate 1; Vermilion Catholic 9, Abbeville 0; Erath 5, Lafayette Christian 0; Southside 2, North Vermilion 1; Highland Baptist 8, Morgan City 0.
Acadiana 6, Comeaux 0
Goals - Tori Albarado 2, Kennedi Young 1, Lillie Young 1, Reese Foreman 1, Isabelle Smith 1; Assists - Smith 3, Young 1. Saves – Brooke Hebert 2. Record: ACA 6-0. Next: Acadiana at New Iberia on Thursday.
Thursday’s Games
Acadiana at New Iberia, Southside at Lafayette High, Highland Baptist at Carencro, Westminster at Buckeye.
Friday’s Games
Comeaux at Sulphur, Tioga at Opelousas, Westgate at Opelousas Catholic, Abbeville at Cecilia.
Saturday’s Games
Opelousas at Sam Houston, Erath at David Thibodaux, North Vermilion at St. Martinville, Vermilion Catholic at Lafayette Christian, Plaquemine at Opelousas Catholic, Westminster at Dunham.