North Vermilion could be on its way to a second softball state title in three years if the Lady Patriots continue to outmuscle opponents at the plate like they did in a 15-5 win over Erath at home Tuesday afternoon.

Five players belted home runs for North Vermilion (18-6, 5-1), currently No. 3 in the Class 3A power rankings.

"I'm very proud of my team," NVHS coach Joy LeBlanc said. "They've been working very hard on staying together and talking to each other and they're doing it all together. It's not just whoever is up there hitting, it's all of them hitting together as a group."

In the bottom of the first, the Lady Patriots jumped out to a 6-1 lead on three walks and six hits, including homers by Kennedy Semien and Miah Broussard.

"Our team is very good hitting-wise," said Broussard, who had six strikeouts in six innings. "We're very strong offensively. We always take extra practice and pride ourselves on hitting.

"I try to not get in my own head and just pitch where I stick to the basics and not try to do anything too massive. I try to keep it all small."

After Erath pulled within 7-5 in the top of the third inning, NVHS quickly responding with four runs in the bottom-half of the frame, three of which came on a dinger by Abigail Lopez, who also laced a double and scored in the fourth inning.

North Vermilion captured a state title two years ago and reached the second round in 2018.

"I know we hit a lot of home runs today, but that's not the focus," LeBlanc said. "We have had success with the long-ball in some games but our focus is on team offense and whatever the team needs.

"We've talked about that from the beginning. It's 1-through-9 in the lineup, putting the ball where we need it, bunting if we need that, hitting a pop-up in the outfield if we need a sacrifice fly."

Catcher Katelyn Blanchard, who ended the contest in the bottom of the sixth with a double, had a couple of key defensive plays as well.

"I think this team plays the best when they play together as a team, and they're locked in and talking to each other," LeBlanc said. "When they're playing free and easy and having fun together as a team and have that bond.

"This team is very talented. They have a lot of upside and if they just continue to push, work hard, take it inning-by-inning and out-by-out and stay focused, they're going to do very well."

Brittany Primeaux and Rani Meaux also homered for NVHS, which also benefited from a 4-for-5 effort by leadoff hitter Ainsley Constantine.

"We can still improve in all aspects," LeBlanc said. "We spend every practice we can trying to get better defensively and trying to get better at hitting and pitching. You try to work throughout the entire season in order to get better."

Erath, which currently sits at No. 6 in 3A, fell to 17-7, 4-2.