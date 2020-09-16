WHAT WE KNOW
At quarterback, North Vermilion coach Brett Blakey has the luxury of two guys who can get the job done.
And while Blakey said he has an idea who will win the job between Dale Martin and Ethan Guidry, he said he wants to let the competition heat up a bit before naming his starter.
“I think it’s great having two guys competing for that spot,” Blakey said. “Ethan was the backup last year and Dale started as the backup last year, but broke his collarbone.
“Our starter last year get a concussion and Ethan came in and was phenomenal. Dale started games a s freshman and sophomore. These two kids have been in the fire. It’s not like their first game this season will be the first game they experience a Friday night at quarterback. That helps.”
Blakey said whichever of the guys doesn’t start at quarterback will stay be on the field at either wide receiver or cornerback. In fact, maybe both positions as Blakey said guys going both ways will be commonplace this season for the Patriots.
“That’s not something you will hear a lot from a 4A coach,” Blakey admitted. “We started taking a look at our roster and realizing that limiting the kids to one side really hurts us from a depth and competition stand point. We are blessed with enough talent to fill out our 1s, but it slacks off at the 2s.
“It also limited the ceiling of some our guys by limiting them to one side. Our best guys have to be on the field at all times. The key is getting our 2s with the same talent as our 1s with no drop off. Hopefully in the future, we can develop kids and it will allow us to split and also have depth, but right now, our best guys have to go both ways.”
WHAT WE DON’T
It was always going to be a season for the North Vermilion where it as going to be filling a lot of holes left by graduation and transfers. The lack of spring and summer ball has only exacerbated the situation for Blakey and the Patriots, but he said the players to fill those roles are on the roster.
“When you have to replace a lot of guys, you'd like a normal offseason to go through the process,” Blakey said. “If it’s a normal year, we’d get our spring and summer and 7-on-7 season to figure out a lot of things — especially at quarterback. The offseason fills in a lot of gaps and it got cut short. We have ideas who they could be, but we have to find guys to fill the spots.”
Blakey said they are filling three offensive line spots – returning only senior Luke Parker from last year. The Patriots are also replacing the entire defensive line and linebacker crew on defense while looking for three wide receivers and adding a tight end – something new to the North Vermilion offense this year.
“We are adding a tight end and we have guys that are working hard right now to fill those spots,” Blakey said. “It’s a lot of kids battling and a lot of the positions will probably be by committee. The only position we won’t do by committee is quarterback.”
The competition between teammates is healthy according to Blakey. He said his team thrives on competition and he said he feels like the daily competition at practice will only help when the games begin.
“Our kids have been taught that they will always come in and compete and if they shy away from competition with each other, they’ll never get on the field,” Blakey said. “Competition always makes you better. It causes you to step up or step out. Our guys have stepped up.”
HOW WE SEE IT
The Patriots shouldn’t fret too much on who will be the quarterback. Both Guidry and Martin have game experience and both will see plenty of playing be it at quarterback or another position.
Despite losing a lot of players from last season, the Patriots are surprisingly full of strong leadership. The seniors and even some juniors have taken the initiative to make this tumultuous offseason as positive as possible.
The only issue that may arise is the bevvy of players going both ways hurting the depth of the Patriots team. There’s a reason it’s not done much at the 4A level and that’s because the 4A level is a grueling classification of football. The risk of losing a big contributor greatly increases, but Blakey said he has the right makeup to get it done.
North Vermilion has a brutal district schedule, including trips to Eunice, Rayne and St. Thomas More. If the bulk of their two-way players stay upright, it could be a playoff season for the Patriots.
FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH
Dale Martin
QB-WR 6-1 175 Sr
Martin was the backup quarterback last season before breaking his collarbone which sidelined him for five weeks. Martin started games at QB his freshman and sophomore years and appears to be the leader to start this season. He’s more than likely going to play both ways and will be a critical component to the Patriots success in 2020.
Ethan Guidry
QB-RB-DB 5-11, 155, Jr
Guidry stepped in to play quarterback last season and held his own under center. The competition between him and Martin for the job this year is as healthy as Blakey could hope for. The Patriots will rely on Guidry either at quarterback or otherwise to contribute heavily.
Rontrell Broussard
RB-DB 5-10, 155, Sr
There is no doubt about it: Broussard will be playing both ways for the Patriots. Broussard started at running back last season and is moving over to defense where Blakey said he has picked up the cornerback position fast. An amazing athlete who Blakey said he wants in the game whenever possible.
Collin Trahan
OLB 5-9 165 Sr
Trahan makes the move to linebacker from the secondary last season. He is a hard-nosed and has a knack for finding the football. Trahan’s switch to linebacker was out of necessity, but Blakey said he fits nicely in his new role.
Luke Parker
OL 5-11 180 Sr
Parker is the only returning offensive lineman from a year ago and Blakey said Parker will be up for the challenge in leading the young group this season. Parker is strong and skillful on the line and will play his part in the Patriots being able to run the football.
Head Coach: Brett Blakey.
Record: 25-28 overall (10-11 at school)
Base offense: Spread.
Base defense: 3-3.
Coachspeak
cross country coach Jacob De La Paz and Cameron Touchet .
Marquee Matchup
Oct. 30 - At Rayne
It was one of several very nice wins for the Patriot a year ago, but the final score was the most shocking. Not only did the Patriots beat eventual district champion Rayne, but did so convincingly by four touchdowns. The rematch should be interesting.
2020 SCHEDULE
October
3 ASCENSION EPISCOPAL
9 Erath
16 Iota
24 LAGRANGE
30 Rayne
November
5 WASHINGTON-MARION
13 Eunice
20 St. Thomas More
2019 Results
Beat ABBEVILLE 30-7
Lost Kaplan 32-7
Beat Ascension Episcopal 23-22
Beat ERATH 34-27
Lost IOTA 30-7
Lost LaGrange 32-14
Beat RAYNE 27-0
Beat Washington-Marion 35-34
Lost EUNICE 57-19
Lost St. Thomas More 62-14
Playoffs
Lost Bastrop 56-14
PAST FIVE YEARS
2019: 5-6
2018: 5-5
2017: 6-5
2016: 2-8
2015: 4-7
Projected Starters
OFFENSE
WR Zack Necaise 5-10 165 Jr
WR Ethan Guidry 5-11 175 Jr
WR Rontrell Broussard 5-10 155 Sr
TE Courtlyn Sweet 6-0 195 Jr
OL Luke Parker 6-0 205 Sr
OL Camron Flores 6-10 215 Sr
OL Daniel Rigsby 5-8 230 Jr
OL Hayden Seaux 5-11 210 Jr
OL Cole Brigola 5-10 200 Soph
QB Dale Martin 6-0 175 Sr
RB Collin Arnould 5-9 175 Soph
DEFENSE
DL Kristos Guillory 5-10 275 Jr
OL Luke Parker 6-0 205 Sr
OL Camron Flores 6-10 215 Sr
LB Jacquet Livings 5-10 185 Soph
LB Grady Wise 5-9 175 Jr
LB Rone Hebert 5-9 180 Soph
CB Ethan Frederick 5-8 160 Soph
CB Ethan Guidry 5-11 175 Jr
SS Collin Trahan 5-10 175 Sr
SS Dylan Naquin 5-9 170 Jr
FS Rontrell Broussard 6-0 160 Sr
*Returning starter