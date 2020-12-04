SCOTT The Acadiana Wreckin' Rams defensive unit has been about as good as it gets in 2020.
How good has the Acadiana defense been?
Well, look no further than Friday night in the second round of the Class 5A state playoffs when the top-seeded Rams allowed 14 points to the 16th-seeded Ascension Episcopal Spartans for the second-most points they've allowed all season.
No worries for Acadiana, however, forcing four turnovers and scoring two special teams touchdowns in a 42-14 win over the Spartans to advance to the Class 5A state quarterfinals.
Even the 14 points the Rams allowed are misleading. East Ascension scored a late defensive touchdown off of a turnover with the game all but over.
"We've really played good defense all year," Acadiana head coach Matt McCullough said. "We felt we were going to be strong on that side of the ball before the season began, and those guys have done everything we've asked them to do.
"We beat a good football team tonight. We played well, especially through the first three-and-a-half quarters."
Acadiana got on the scoreboard first at the 3:49 mark of the first quarter when Tyvin Zeno capped off an 8-play, 61-yard drive with an 18-yard touchdown run for a quick 6-0 lead.
The Wreckin' Rams special teams helped extend the lead at the 10:08 mark of the second quarter when Walter Bob blocked an East Ascension punt, which was then returned for a touchdown by Caleb Arceneaux to widen the advantage to 14-0.
"He (Bob) made a nice play," McCullough said. "We put emphasis on all phases of the game, and that play was big for us."
After the Spartans cut the deficit to 14-7, courtesy of a 4-yard touchdown pass by Troy Dunn, the Acadiana special teams unit struck again when Draulin Anthony returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown to make it 21-7.
"That was a big momentum shift," McCullough said. "That put us back up by two scores and helped gain control."
The Rams made it 35-7 before halftime when Jerimiah Brown scored on a 1-yard plunge with :16 remaining in the half, before the defense recovered a fumble on the next play from scrimmage when allowed Brown to score a second touchdown - a 28-yard run this time - to all but bury East Ascension's upset hopes.
With the game not in doubt in the second half, Kevan Williams scored a touchdown for the Wreckin' Rams to make it 42-7, prior to Ascension Episcopal scoring the game's final touchdown, on a fumble recovery and return into the end zone, to account for the 42-14 finals score.
"We got sloppy near the end," said McCullough, who improved his career playoff record to 9-1. "But we played well, and it was a good team win."
With the victory, Acadiana improved to 8-1, while East Ascension's season came to an end with an overall record of 7-4.
The Wreckin' Rams, the defending Class 5A state champs, advance to the quarterfinals where they will host No. 8-seeded Mandeville next week.
"We're gonna let them enjoy the win tonight and then get back to work tomorrow," McCullough said. "It's really been a tough year, and I'm really happy with what we've accomplished, but there's still work to do."