An 0-2 start to the season didn't sit well with the St. Martinville football team, which took out its frustration on Breaux Bridge in a non-district parish rivalry game on Thursday.
Steven Blanco rushed for 186 yards on 13 carries with four touchdowns in the Tigers' 41-13 road win. Quarterback Kaden Zenon ran for a score and passed for 175 yards, and Jaylin Clay returned an interception for a touchdown in the first quarter.
"I'm glad we stopped the bleeding," Tigers coach Vince DeRouen said. "It's been a long time since we last won a game in last year's quarterfinals."
The Tigers (1-2) took a 13-0 first quarter lead on an eight-yard run by Blanco and the pick-six by Clay, a senior safety.
After Breaux Bridge (1-2) fumbled on its first possession, the Tigers drove 40 yards in six plays. Blanco set the tone on the Tigers' first offensive play when he powered through the line for 15 yards.
On Breaux Bridge's next possession, quarterback Kelby Hypolite dropped back to pass on third-and-6 and scrambled away from several defenders, but the junior was picked off by Clay, who returned the interception 18 yards.
"That got the momentum on our side," DeRouen said of Clay's big play. "It was much needed."
Harvey Broussard caught a 64-yard pass from Zenon to set up Blanco's second touchdown in the second quarter.
The 6-foot-4 senior receiver, who finished with four catches for 102 yards, streaked past double coverage to haul in the bomb from Zenon at the Breaux Bridge 1.
Blanco, a junior who is averaging an area-best 208 yards rushing per game, plunged into the end zone on the next play for a 20-0 lead.
Breaux Bridge was on the verge of climbing back into contention on its next possession, which began at midfield after sophomore defensive back Jakylon Thomas intercepted Zenon.
Hypolite used his running ability to march Breaux Bridge to the St. Martinville 19, but the drive stalled when Hypolite's fourth down pass to Landon Roberts didn't move the chains.
On the next play, Blanco sprinted 60 yards to set up a 16-yard keeper by Zenon with 50 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
"He has the speed and the power," DeRouen said. of Blanco "He's a hard-working, tough kid who believes in himself. He has a lot of self-confidence, and it shows on the field. He believes in the offensive line and once he trusts the crease, he's going to pop it."
St. Martinville kept applying pressure in the second half. The Tigers recovered an onside kick to start the third quarter. On first down, Zenon delivered a 43-yard pass to Cullen Charles that led to Blanco's third score.
Antonio Alexander scored twice in the fourth quarter for Breaux Bridge. First, the senior linebacker scooped up a fumble and returned it 32 yards. Later, he powered through the middle of the line on a five-yard run from the Wildcat formation. Nigel Patt's 70-yard kick return was another bright spot for Breaux Bridge.
As for St. Martinville, DeRouen said the Tigers remained upbeat after losses to Cecilia and Notre Dame.
"Look, we had a great week of practice," he said. "The kids never stopped working. I think they were shocked that we were 0-2, and it was a slap in the face. We played against some tough teams and had some tough situations, but I thought the kids handled it well. We coached them hard, and they accepted it.
"They accepted the challenge, and it showed out here tonight. Hopefully, we can remain consistent because that's all it was. We showed glimpses of good things offensively and defensively in the first two games, but we took some plays off, which came back to haunt us. Tonight, hopefully, will springboard us in the right direction."