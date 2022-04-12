Despite having no seniors on their softball roster, the Beau Chene Gators are once again a strong contender under coach Thad Dickey.
Last year, the Gators went 23-2 and finished as Class 4A runner-up to North DeSoto. This year, Beau Chene is 20-4 and No. 6 in the LHSAA power ratings with the playoff brackets set to be released on Thursday.
"It hurts not having seniors because of the leadership, but I like the youth because they don't have any bad habits," Dickey said. "They work hard, but we're lacking a little bit of leadership."
The Gators graduated all-metro performers Mallory Pitre, Gracie Bellard and Kaitlyn Dickey from last year's team. All three are now playing college softball.
Beau Chene did bring back all-metro shortstop Cloe Bonvillain, who is hitting .444 with five doubles and five homers.
Third baseman Kirsten Lalonde is hitting .444 with 11 doubles, five homers and only six strikeouts in 85 plate appearances.
Leftfielder Lindsey Manuel is batting .526 and is having "an exceptional season" defensively, according to Dickey.
Freshman Jailah Rideau leads the team in hitting (.531), doubles (13), home runs (7) and RBIs (52),
Emma Marks (.367, 6 doubles), Jardyn Wheeler (.340, 4 HRs), Abby Arnaud (.323) and Camille Champagne (.349) are also enjoying productive seasons.
Lexi Gautreaux (18-4, 3.41 ERA, 83 Ks in 92.1 innings) anchors the pitching staff, which is made up of three sophomores. Devyn Latiolais (2-0, 31 Ks in 24.2 innings and Aubrey Higginbotham (1-0, 3.65 ERA) provide depth.
"Lexi brings a hard work ethic," Dickey said. "My three pitchers have a total of three years of pitching experience. They don't have the background of some pitchers who have been throwing since they were seven years old.
"We're young in the circle, but they work. They saw we had a need in the circle, worked hard and started believing in themselves."'
Dickey said his team needs to work on finishing games after the Gators nearly squandered a 7-0 lead against Northside Christian before prevailing 11-8.
"That's just (lack of) experience," Dickey said. "We're so young that we don't know how to finish games."
At the same time, Dickey believes this team has the potential for another deep playoff run.
"Right now, the sky is the limit," he said. "We're very fortunate in that these kids work hard. They have to put up with me all year long. I'm a very competitor who wants perfection. At the end of the day, though, I know mistakes are beautiful opportunities to learn."