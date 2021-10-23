Ascension Episcopal quarterback Cade Dardar accounted for five touchdowns as the Blue Gators throttled Franklin 66-38 in a District 7-2A contest Friday in Youngsville.
The junior completed 17 of 31 passes for 285 yards with four touchdowns. He also carried six times for a season-high 72 yards with another score.
Junior kicker Peyton Woodring also stood out for the Blue Gators with field goals from 41, 42 and 48-yards.
At the 9:30 mark of the second quarter, Franklin quarterback Zylan Perry rambled 77 yards to the end zone, and a successful two-point conversion brought the Hornets within 17-16.
The Blue Gators (6-2, 4-0) responded with 31 consecutive points, however. Dardar's 35-yard pass to Britt Campbell put the hosts up 48-16 in the third quarter.
Dardar tossed TD passes to Landon Meche (26 yards) and Austin Mills (67), who finished with a team-high 101 yards on four catches. Campbell (7-97) had another TD reception in the second quarter.
"Cade played well," Blue Gators coach Matt Desormeaux said. "They put a lot of pressure on you with five down linemen and two in the box. It's hard to run against an eight-man box, so he had to have a big game."
Woodring put all 11 of his kickoffs into the end zone.
"It's huge having that weapon," Desormeaux said of Woodring. "As an offensive play caller, it makes your job so much easier when - anytime you're inside the 30 or 40 - you don't have to make those tough calls on fourth-and-2. And, against a team like this - with the athletes they have - I'm so glad we got those touchbacks."
The Blue Gators forced six turnovers. In the second quarter, an interception by Campbell at the Franklin 35 led to a 1-yard Dardar touchdown run. Alex Doga added a fumble recovery, and Alex Clement had a fourth quarter scoop-and-score.
"I was pleased with the defensive effort,' Desormeaux said. "Our guys played hard. We made some plays when we needed big plays. I was disappointed in the tacking, but give credit where it's due, because the guy they were trying to tackle (Perry) is special."
Perry, who rushed for 209 yards on 17 carries with two TDs, completed 10 for 19 pass attempts for 227 yards and two TDs. He also rushed and threw for three two-point conversions.
"I can't say enough how good No. 3 is," Desormeaux said of Perry. "He's a special player. I don't know how many missed tackles we had on him. I'm glad he's a senior so we won't have to face him again."
Junior running back Zamarion Webber carried 11 times for 136 yards with a TD for the Hornets (4-3, 3-2). Jayshaun Johson caught five passes for 136 yards, followed by Durall Alexander (3-70).
"That's a good ball club," Desormeaux said of the Hornets. "They're a little light in numbers, and I think that benefited us with it being hot and humid. Their guys played hard for 48 minutes. It was a good test for us."
Senior running back Princeton Cahee (12-107) scored his 11th and 12th TDs of the season for the Blue Gators, who face Loreauville (8-0, 4-0) for the district title next week.
"We're going to have to play very well against Loreauville," Desormeaux said. "Coach Terry (Martin) does a great job over there. The twins (Calep and Collin Jacob) are special players. (Collin Jacob) goes up and gets balls with great concentration and two or three guys on him.
"The twins are really good playmakers, but they have a full team. They're pretty good upfront with a good running back and other good receivers. We're going to have to play a clean game from start to finish to have a chance."