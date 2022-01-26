BOYS BASKETBALL
Acadiana 61, Lafayette High 26
Barbe 57, Sam Houston 46
Southside 64, Comeaux 38
New Iberia 68, Sulphur 36
Teurlings 70, Eunice 51
LaGrange 59, Rayne 56
Lakeview 80, Carencro 50
Beau Chene 63, Breaux Bridge 41
St. Thomas More 72, Northside 55
Opelousas 90, Cecilia 59
Ville Platte 59, Church Point 49
Iota 87, Pine Prairie 55
Northwest 75, Mamou 63
David Thibodaux 67, Abbeville 37
Kaplan 55, Crowley 51
St. Martinville 80, Erath 37
Lafayette Christian def. Port Barre (forfeit)
Lake Arthur 43, Notre Dame 40
West St. Mary 40, Ascension Episcopal 32
Houma Christian 67, Delcambre 47
Loreauville 62, Jeanerette 55
North Central 101, St. Edmund 29
Sacred Heart-VP 74, Westminster 72
Central Catholic 80, Covenant Christian 29
Hanson 69, Highland Baptist 61
Vermilion Catholic 72, Centerville 37
Hathaway 76, Bell City 74
ESA 62, Midland 48
Lacassine 52, JS Clark 41
Northside Christian 50, Starks 48
Lake Arthur 43, Notre Dame 40
LAKE ARTHUR (43) Breton Mczeal 2, Kenyon Boese 8, Aidan Duhon 5, Ray Levi 14, jude Martin 7, Trinidon Robinson 7.
NOTRE DAME (40) Teddy Menard 15, Zach Lamm 9, Nick Swacker 14.
Lake Arthur 9 10 13 11 - 43
Notre Dame 10 4 15 11 - 40
3-pointers - LA: Boese 1, Martin 1; ND: Menard 1, Lamm 3, Swacker 2. Total Fouls: LA 18, ND 19.
Kaplan 55, Crowley 51
KAPLAN (55) JV Landry 14, Thomas Dewbre 15, Orlando Roy 12, Reece Hardee 8, Landon Stubbefield 2, Raef Painter 4.
CROWLEY (51) Chris George 5, Floyd Flugence 13, Zuri Poullard 19, Cam’ron Scott 4, James Collins 10.
Kaplan 9 12 17 17 - 55
Crowley 13 7 16 15 - 51
3-pointers - KAP: Landry 1, Roy 1, Hardee 1; CROW: George 1, Flugence 3. Total Fouls: KAP 9, CROW 20.
St. Martinville 80, Erath 37
ERATH (37) Ben Fourroux 7, Sanl Mayard 5, Christian Pillette 4, Thomas Collins 2, rawlis Leslie 19. Totals: 8 (5) 6-9.
ST. MARTINVILLE (80) Cameron Olivier 4, Tanner Harrison 7, Jayvyn Duncan 12, Jamaal Jackson 3, Jaylon Jones 2, Delian Mallery 5, Harvey Broussard 14, Jevion Sanl 10, Brandon Singleton 17, Brian Wilson 6. Totals: 24 (9) 5-9.
Erath 0 21 7 9 - 37
St. Martinville 25 16 15 24 - 80
3-pointers - ERA: Fourroux 1, Mayard 1, Leslie 3; SMSH: Harrison 1, Duncan 2, Jackson 1, Singleton 5. Total Fouls: ERA 8, SMSH 9.
St. Thomas More 72, Northside 55
NORTHSIDE (55) Zion McCoy 11, Montero Wilridge 4, Dontravin George 4, Everett Prejean 5, Tyler Harris 18, Jayden Dugas 7, Bri’trevain Lee 6. Totals: 16 (6) 5-20.
ST. THOMAS MORE (72) Christian Landry 11, Thomas Couvillon 3, Monwell Willis 4, Mason Guillory 10, Michael Mouton 5, Dominick Jenkins 6, Chad Jones 10, Evan Savoy 15, Patrick Dolterty 8. Totals: 16 (7) 19-34.
Northside 9 20 14 12 - 55
St. Thomas More 18 14 15 25 - 72
3-pointers - NSIDE: McCoy 2, Harris 2, Dugas 2; STM: Landry 3, Mouton 1, Jones 1, Savoy 1, Dolterty 1. Total Fouls: NSIDE 24, STM 16.
Opelousas 90, Cecilia 59
OPELOUSAS (90) Thomas Lewis 14, Mehki Walker , Mehki Jones 22, Kobe Jones 6, Korey Fontenot 7, Dillan Stephens 17, Lazarus Eaglin 10, Zach Malveaux 3, Donte Washington 5, Brahlyon Arthurlee 5.
CECILIA (59) Germonie Davis 17, Joe Bob Wiltz 22, Kendrick Alexander 1, Brent Gordon 3, Alex Lindsey 2, Mateo Gaddison 3, Jaylon Smith 3, Marcelle Washington 5.
Opelousas 27 19 21 23 – 90
Cecilia 10 16 19 14 - 59
3-pointers – OPEL: Arthurlee 1, Malveaux 1, Stephens 1, Jones 2, Lewis 1; CEC: Wiltz 3, Gordon 1, Smith 1, Gaddison 1. Total Fouls: OPEL 27, CEC 17.
Beau Chene 63, Breaux Bridge 41
BEAU CHENE (63) Demarquis Milton 2, Jhykai Sharp 10, Titus Thomas 11, De’Vondrake Arvie 26, Daylon Charles 2, Cam’Ron Pierre 10. Ki’sean Aggison 2.
BREAUX BRIDGE (41) Keyan Wiltz 2, Kialen Phillips 21, Kaeyon Alexander 2, Kevin Wiltz 15, Javien Williams 1, .
Beau Chene 8 18 14 23 – 63
Breaux Bridge 5 11 9 16 - 41
3-pointers – BC: Sharp 2, Pierre 2; BBHS: Phillips 1. Total Fouls: BC 16, BBHS 12.
Friday’s Games
3-5A - Acadiana at Comeaux, Lafayette at Barbe, Sam Houston at Sulphur.
4-4A - Eunice at North Vermilion, Washington-Marion at LaGrange.
5-4A - Carencro at St. Thomas More, Northside at Westgate.
6-4A - Breaux Bridge at Opelousas, Cecilia at Livonia.
5-3A - Church Point at Mamou, Iota at Northwest, Ville Platte at Pine Prairie.
6-3A - Abbeville at Kaplan, Crowley at Erath, David Thibodaux at St. Martinville.
6-2A - Lafayette Christian at Welsh, Notre Dame at Port Barre.
7-2A - Jeanerette at Ascension Episcopal, Franklin at Loreauville.
5-1A - Westminster at Catholic-PC, Opelousas Catholic at North Central, Sacred Heart at St. Edmund.
8-1A - Hanson Memorial at Centerville, Vermilion Catholic at Covenant Christian, Central Catholic at Highland Baptist.
7-B - Episcopal of Acadiana at Lacassine, JS CLark at Hathaway.
6-C - Northside Christian at Hackberry.
Saturday’s Games
Lafayette Christian at Hamilton Christian, Catholic-NI at Episcopal of Acadiana.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lafayette High 77, Acadiana 19
Southside 60, Comeaux 17
Sulphur 50, New Iberia 40
LaGrange 52, Rayne 34
Carencro 52, Lakeview 49
St. Thomas More 49, Northside 39
Teurlings 52, Westgate 48
Breaux Bridge 47, Beau Chene 43
Opelousas 60, Cecilia 18
Ville Platte 48, Church Point 37
Iota 70, Pine Prairie 38
Abbeville 55, David Thibodaux 33
Lafayette Christian 63, Port Barre 23
Lake Arthur 60, Plainview 42
Welsh 62, Hackberry 24
West St. Mary 49, Ascension Episcopal 34
Franklin 49, Catholic-NI 28
Houma Christian 46, Delcambre 37
North Central 55, St. Edmund 40
Sacred Heart- VP 47, Westminster 25
Highland Baptist 46, Hanson 35
Vermilion Catholic 62, Centerville 20
Hathaway 81, Bell City 29
Lacassine 68, JS Clark 60
Midland 48, Glenmora 34
Vermilion Catholic 62, Centerville 20
CENTERVILLE (20) Nyla Stevenson 6, D Irieyah Mitchell 6, Neah Gunner 8. Totals: 3 (3) 5-6.
VERMILION CATHOLIC (62) Jenna Beth Hagle 2, Amori Milton 5, Ava Hebert 7, Emma Griffin 2, Karli Frith 8, Kinsley Sellers 11, Ali Broussard 3, Marley Moore 8, Anna Kate Hagle 7, Kylie Richard 4, Brynn Broussard 4, Sarah Bourque 1. Totals: 20 (3) 13-26.
Centerville 3 3 4 10 - 20
Vermilion Catholic 27 15 10 10 - 62
3-pointers - CHS: Stevenson 2, Mitchell 1; VC: Hebert 1, Frith 2. Total Fouls: CHS 19, VC 9.
Friday’s Games
3-5A - Acadiana at Comeaux, Southside at New Iberia, Sam Houston at Sulphur, Lafayette at Barbe.
4-4A - Eunice at North Vermilion.
5-4A - Carencro at St. Thomas More, Northside at Hackberry, St. Joseph at Teurlings.
6-4A - Breaux Bridge at Opelousas, Cecilia at Livonia.
5-3A - Church Point at Mamou, Iota at Northwest, Ville Platte at Pine Prairie.
6-3A - Abbeville at Kaplan, Crowley at Erath, David Thibodaux at St. Martinville.
6-2A - Lafayette Christian at Welsh, Port Barre at Notre Dame.
7-2A - Jeanerette at Ascension Episcopal, Delcambre at Catholic-NI, Franklin at Loreauville, West St. Mary at Houma Christian.
5-1A - Opelousas Catholic at North Central, St. Edmund at Sacred Heart, Catholic-PC at Westminster.
8-1A - Hanson Memorial at Centerville, Vermilion Catholic at Covenant Christian, Central Catholic at Highland Baptist.
7-B - Academy of Sacred Heart at Lacassine, JS Clark at Hathaway.
Saturday’s Games
Lafayette Christian at LaGrange.
BOYS SOCCER
Lafayette High 3, Acadiana 1
Barbe 7, Comeaux 0
Southside 2, New Iberia 0
St. Thomas More 8, Beau Chene 0
Carencro 4, Westgate 1
Friday’s Games
Southside at Lafayette, New Iberia at Westgate, Teurlings at Beau Chene, Sam Houston at Carencro, Hannan at St. Thomas More, Kaplan at Erath.
Saturday’s Games
Sulphur at St. Thomas More, Abbeville at Kaplan, Teurlings at Cecilia, Erath at Washington-Marion, North Vermilion at St. Louis Catholic, Ascension Episcopal at Catholic-NI, Rapides at Westminster.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lafayette High 2, Acadiana 1
Barbe 6, Comeaux 0
Southside 1, New Iberia 0
St. Thomas More 10, Beau Chene 0
Carencro 7, Westgate 0
Teurlings 8, Opelousas 0
Highland Baptist 8, Erath 0
St. Martinville 4, Kaplan 0
Livonia 5, St. Martinville 0
ESA 6, Cecilia 0
Friday’s Games
New Iberia at Acadiana, Southside at Central Lafourche, Teurlings at Beau Chene, Sam Houston at Carencro, Westgate at Opelousas, Cecilia at St. Martinville, Academy of Sacred Heart at Lafayette Christian.
Saturday’s Games
Dutchtown at Acadiana, Lafayette at Pineville, Erath at Washington-Marion, North Vermilion at St. Louis Catholic, Ascension Episcopal at South Beauregard.