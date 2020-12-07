St. Martinville is embarking on another lengthy road trip to tangle with a higher-seed when the No. 10 Tigers face No. 2 Union Parish in the Class 3A quarterfinals in Farmerville on Friday.
Last week, the Tigers (8-2) upset No. 7 Green Oaks 34-20 in Shreveport.
"I thought it was going to be an offensive explosion," St. Martinville coach Vincent DeRouen said. "A shootout. But it ended up being a defensive struggle until right at the end.
"They were up 20-14. Then we drove down the field and scored to go ahead 21-20. We knew they were going to chunk the ball every time. We got a pick-six. Then we got another pick-six at the end."
Defensive back Karon Jean Louis and linebacker Seth Batiste returned the interceptions for touchdowns.
"Karon was a receiver who we moved to cornerback a few weeks ago," DeRouen said. "He has real good ball skills. Batiste is a linebacker who had a real good game."
Junior defensive back Mandrel Butler had a big game against Green Oaks receiver DeColdest Crawford, a LSU commitment.
"Mandrel did outstanding," DeRouen said. "He didn't practice all week because of a thigh bruise. He limped around all week. The Crawford kid may have caught one or two balls on him."
Junior quarterback Tanner Harrison performed well also.
"He played outstanding," DeRouen said. "He did great running the ball. We ran him a whole bunch. I think he had double-digit carries.
"It had rained the night before so the field conditions weren't good. We were slipping and sliding a little bit. When we had to throw it, he did a good job and the receivers did a good job of catching it."
Freshman tailback Steven Blanco, the team's leading rusher this year, scored a touchdown.
"Blanco did a good job, also," DeRouen said. "He scored once and ran effectively during the middle of the game. They had some real good athletes over there. They were able to close the holes quickly.
"They had some players over there. The quarterback (Keith Baker) wasn't real big in stature, but he did some real good things."
Now the Tigers turn their attention to Union Parish (9-0), which eliminated St. Martinville in the first round last year.
"We have to go back there again," DeRouen said of the 220-mile trip to Farmerville. "It's a long ride. Last year, it might have been the coldest game we've ever played. It's not supposed to be as cold, but it's looking like there may be some rain."
During the regular season, Union Parish sophomore tailback Trey Holley is one of the state's top ballcarriers with 1,678 yards rushing on 158 carries and 29 touchdowns.
"They do an outstanding job," DeRouen said of the Farmers. "Their running back is one of the top backs in the state. He's dynamic. He jumps out at you on film, and they have a huge offensive line."
Union Parish beat Green Oaks 48-42 in Week 6.
"They've been blowing games wide open in the fourth quarter," DeRouen said. "I think their last game (vs. Booker T. Washington-N.O.) was 23-21 in the fourth quarte,r and then they scored 30 more points.
"They're an exciting, explosive team, but we're excited about the opportunity to play them because we felt like we left some plays out on the field last time."
Last week, Holley rushed for 317 yards and five touchdowns on 28 carries and added four two-point conversions in a 53-21 victory.
"We have to be disciplined, tackle well and not have brain cramps against a team like this, because Holley can take it to the house at any time," DeRouen said.
"He's about 5-foot-10, 200 pounds. He can scat real good, but he can also run over you. He's a complete back that can catch the ball out of the backfield. They do a little bit of everything, but they're smash-mouth. They run out of the I-formation more than anything."