Area prep football coaches had varied reactions to the LHSAA's Wednesday decision to expedite the upcoming season.
"I had kind of heard over the past week that this might happen," said Matt McCullough, coach of reigning 5A state champion Acadiana.
The LHSAA voted to move the schedule ahead one week of the previous slated starting date of Oct. 9.
Week 1 of an eight-week regular season will now take place on Oct. 2. Scrimmages can take place on September 25, and schools are allowed to start full-contact practices Thursday.
"The players didn't react as much because I told them earlier in the week that things might get pushed up," said McCullough, who will face reigning Division III state champion Lafayette Christian on Oct. 2.
"We will have some contact on Thursday. We had sped up the process anyway because we had an inkling that this would happen."
LCA coach Jacarde Carter learned of the news near the end of his team's Wednesday practice.
"It doesn't really affect anything for us," Carter said. "We're going to start in shells on Monday. That was already the plan. It'll be business as usual.
"Acadiana is definitely a game we want to play. Both teams are different this year, but that was our only blemish from last year's schedule."
Breaux Bridge will now open at home versus parish rival St. Martinville.
"We're just excited," Breaux Bridge coach Chad Pourciau said. "Now we have some clarity. It had been frustrating because we were left in the dark and left out of the loop. Now we know we're practicing for something.
"As excited as we are, it does pose some problems with the movement of Week 1. But we don't want to complain. We'll get an extra week to play and we're super-excited about getting St. Martinville at home. That's a rivalry for our kids."
Pourciau said the Tigers will likely begin contact practices next week.
"We've been given permission to start contact Thursday, but I'm not sure we're going to," he said. "We had the week mapped out already.
"I can tell you that it's not easy to practice not knowing if and when you're going to play. We're happy. This is our job and this is what we love to do."
Catholic High of New Iberia could be scrambling to find a Week 1 opponent. The Panthers are scheduled to face Barbe.
"We haven't heard anything from them about not playing," Catholic coach Scott Wattigny said. "But they're dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.
"If it's not Barbe, we'll try to find somebody to play."
Wattigny would have preferred for the LHSAA to have stayed with its original plan of starting games on Oct. 9.
"I would have liked to have seen it stay that way because that was our understanding for a significant period of time," he said. "But this is when the first game will be, and we'll be ready.
"We'll probably introduce contact on Friday. We will try to find somebody to scrimmage. If we don't, we'll scrimmage ourselves."